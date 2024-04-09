América and Santos battle it out to a 1-1 draw

Club América were able to salvage a point on the road against Santos thanks to a goal by Alejandro Zendejas. Apart from both goals, the game was more on the slow side as both teams had trouble breaking each other down. The Aguilas made a handful of changes from their last game but even with those changes Santos was unable to take advantage, instead they had to settle for a point. Santos will focus on league play as they prepare to face Necaxa while Club América will have a short turnaround as they prepare to face New England Revolution in the second leg of the CONCACAF Quarter-finals.

Santos got the game going before the minute mark as Aldo Lopez took his shot at goal but it went to the hands of Luis Angel Malagon thanks to a last second intervention by Brian Rodriguez. In the sixth minute it looked like América had their first chance as Brian Rodriguez was right outside the box but the ball hit his hand and the referee blew his whistle and stopped the possible attack. A minute later Santos had another chance as Stephano Carrillo passed off the ball to Jordan Carrillo who’s shot hit the post and the rebound made its way to Malagon’s hands. The Aguilas had their first chance at goal in the 13th minute but the Santos defense was able to clear it out before there was any real threat. In the 20th minute Santos were awarded a corner that Malagon was able to punch out and out of danger before any Santos player could get on the other end of the ball. By the 23rd minute both teams had settled in and were content with how they were playing. Both teams did not want to make any kind of mistake so they were careful when they had the ball and weren’t going forward. América had a chance to open the scoring when Brian Rodriguez took his own shot from outside the box but it went wide of goal. Rodriguez could’ve passed the ball to his teammates instead who were open in the box. Santos had their own chance a minute later when they awarded a free kick where Jordan Carrillo took the shot but Malagon was there to make the stop. By the 35th minute América had taken control of the game while the hosts were having trouble making their way towards goal. A few minutes later Brian Rodriguez had another chance at goal but his shot made its way to the hands of Acevedo. The Aguilas had a dangerous chance two minutes later on a free kick where Henry Martin got his head on the ball but Aldo Lopez got the ball out of danger before it could go in the back of the net. Neither team made any dangerous plays the last few minutes of the half as they both played it safe. Maybe the goals would come in the second half.

In the second half Santos got the first chance when Jordan Carrillo made his way towards goal but Malagon was there to take the ball away and out of danger. América gets their own chance when Dilrosun took a shot outside of the box but it went just wide of the goal. A minute later Valdés tried the same shot but it also went wide. It wasn’t until the 59th minute when a goal finally came.

¡GOL DE SANTOS! Los 'Guerreros' le están ganando al campeón América con gol de Carrillo. #FOXLigaMX pic.twitter.com/0D1pe8gs1Y — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) April 7, 2024

Lopez sent in a ball to Jordan Carrillo which Ramon Juarez attempted to kick out but he couldn’t and the ball got to the feet of Stephano Carrillo. Carrillo made his way into the box and took on Malagon who was unable to stop Carrillo who sent the ball to the back of the net. This was the youngster’s first start with the senior team where he notched his first goal. Henry Martin searched for the equalizer a few minutes later but he was dispossessed as he tried to get his shot off. A minute later Martin had another great chance as Valdés was fouled outside the box but no call was made so as the Santos players froze for a moment expecting a call, the Chilean passed the ball off to Martin but before he got a good angle a Santos player cleared the ball out of the area. A few minutes later in the 68th, André Jardine made his first substitutions as he subbed in Alejandro Zendejas, Alvaro Fidalgo, Salvador Reyes and Julian Quiñones. These substitutions paid off eight minutes later.

¡GOLAZO DEL AMÉRICA! 'Taconazo' de Henry Martín y gran remate de Alejandro Zendejas para el empate. #FOXLigaMX pic.twitter.com/lAT2T6TUYp — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) April 7, 2024

Henry Martin made his way into the area when he flicked the ball backwards towards Alejandro Zendejas who took on the Santos defense and shot the ball towards goal where Acevedo was unable to stop it from going into the back of the net. A minute later the visitors were close to scoring another goal as Fidalgo sent a ball towards goal where Acevedo stopped it but Martin was unable to get to the rebound before it was cleared out. A minute later Zendejas again attempted a shot on goal as he found himself unmarked but once again Acevedo was there to make the stop. The last 10 minutes were all Club América as they came back to life with those substitutions. They had taken control and Santos had a hard time moving forward as they had to switch their focus to defense. They had their next chance in the 86th minute on a free kick that Jordan Carrillo took that he sent towards goal where Dória got his head on the ball but he was not able to adjust his head correctly and sent the ball flying above the crossbar. This was the chance Santos needed to take the lead. América had their own chance to take the lead two minutes into stoppage time as Kevin Alvarez took a shot from outside the box and the ball hit the post and Alejandro Zendejas slipped before he could get the rebound. Both teams had incredible chances to take the lead but could not do it. The referee blew his whistle to signal the end of the game before either team had another chance at goal.

With many changes to América’s lineup, Santos had the chance to take the lead early on in the game but they could not do it. They were able to score a goal but the Aguilas made some much needed changes that energized the offense and found the equalizer they were so desperately searching for. With this draw Club América reached 29 points and solidified their appearance in the liguilla being the first team to do so. Meanwhile Santos will continue to fight for every point in these last three games as they also look for a spot in the liguilla.