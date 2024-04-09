Chivas survive late comeback scare to get win over Puebla

Chivas had a big scare but were able to hold on to get a 3-2 victory over Puebla. Chivas was the better side and overly dominated at times but the final minutes, Puebla fought back and came very close to getting the tie. Chivas will have a tough visit next week to face Pachuca while Puebla will host Cruz Azul.

The 1st half started with the return of Javier Hernandez to the starting 11 after missing the last match because of injury. Chivas had a great chance when Hernandez made a pass to the path of Cade Cowell, who went on a 1 vs 1 but his right footed shot was blocked by Puebla’s goalkeeper Jesus Rodriguez. From way outside the area, Alberto Herrera got off a left footed shot that would go just wide. A cross into the area was just missed by two Puebla players, who would have had a close range header had they gotten to the ball. Off a free kick, Roberto Alvarado surprised by taking a left footed shot and forcing Rodriguez to make a great save. After getting the ball in the area, Javier Hernandez made a good move and got off a left footed shot past Rodriguez and into the net to score and give Chivas the 1-0 lead. It was Chicharito’s first goal since he return to Chivas and it was widely celebrated by his teammates and the crowd. A free kick from Alvarado would go just wide. Isaac Brizuela would get off a shot in the area but the ball would go wide. The first half ended and Chivas had a solid performance but had only the one goal lead.

The 2nd half started with Puebla subbing out Kevin Velasco for Luis Garcia. Garcia had a chance when a cross into the area found him but his header went wide. Another cross into the area was headed wide by Miguel Sansores. Chivas subbed out Cade Cowell and Javier Hernandez for Pavel Perez and Ricardo Marin. Then off a free kick, a cross into the area found a wide open Erick Gutierrez, who got a diving header that went past Rodriguez and into the net to score and increased Chivas’ lead to a 2-0. A great counter almost finished with a good backpass from Marin but a Puebla defender cleared the ball. Unfortunately for him, he cleared it into the path of Roberto Alvarado, who from just outside the area would get off a wide open left footed shot past Rodriguez and into the net for a great goal that gave Chivas the 3-0 lead. A cross into the area found a wide open Garcia but his left footed shot went well wide. After getting the ball in the area, Brizuela got a half bicycle kick but the ball went well wide. A cross into the area was headed from close range by Santiago Ormeño but Chivas’ goalkeeper Raul Rangel made a great save. Puebla subbed out Gustavo Ferrareis and Santiago Ormeño for Angel Robles and Lucas Cavallini. Off a free kick, Perez got off a great right footed shot that was well saved by Rodriguez. Chivas subbed out Isaac Brizuela and Roberto Alvarado for Carlos Cisneros and Victor Guzman. A cross into the area found Fernando Beltran but he whiffed on his shot and missed a great opportunity to score. A cross into the area was headed well by Cavallini but Rangel was there to make a good save. Chivas subbed out Fernando Beltran for Yael Padilla. After a great play by Padilla, he found Marin in the area but his left footed shot went wide. Off a corner, the ball was lowered in the area where Diego De Buen got off a left footed shot from close range that went past Rangel and into the net to place the score at 3-1. In an incredibly stupid move, during a small scuffle, Carlos Cisneros slapped Bryan Angulo in front of the referee and got red carded. The ref would go to VAR and then decided to change it to just a Yellow in a baffling move, apparently since Angulo had slapped him before. A cross into the area, the ball went thru a number of players before getting to Alan Mozo who tried to leave with the ball but lost it, making a pass to Alberto Herrera- Unfortunately for him, Herrera plays with Puebla and he got a right footed shot past Rangel and into the net to score and put the score at 3-2. It was a terrible mistake and suddenly the score had gotten close. After getting the ball in the area, Angulo was able to get a left footed shot that went right to Rangel. Chivas came close to choking but in the end, they were able to hold on and get the victory.

Chivas were in route to a very convincing win after dominating the match for most of it. They took a 3-0 lead and looked to have been able to increased it but failed to score some clear chances. Puebla would make them pay as they got two goals and came close to tying it with an Angulo shot. Still Chivas gets their second consecutive win and might look to have turned things around although they have a couple of tough matches left in the season, the toughest being their next against a Pachuca side that is on fire in both Liga MX and CONCACAF. Puebla’s season keeps being disastrous and it looks like they will have a tough match at home against a Cruz Azul side that is in need of points.