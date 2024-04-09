Rollercoaster performance from Pumás gives them crushing victory over Mazatlán

A Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde performance from Pumas gave them a 4-0 victory away to Mazatlan in a must win game. Pumas got a lead in less than a minute but then gave some of the worst performances in a first half only to turn things around in the 2nd and end up crushing Mazatlan. It was their first away victory of the season in a match that stops a severe slide they were on. Pumas will return home to face Club Leon while Mazatlan travels to face Queretaro.

The 1st half started with both teams coming out with their normal starting 11. Just 30 seconds into the match, a cross into the area by Pablo Bennevendo made Mazatlan’s goalkeeper, Hugo Gonzalez to go for the ball and make a terrible mistake as he tried to clear the ball but only bounced it off Cesar Huerta. The ball was going into the net when Jose Madueña made a terrible clearance and sent the ball with his right foot into the empty net in a terrible mistake that ended with an own goal that gave Pumas the 1-0 lead. A minute into the match and Pumas had taken a lucky lead. A good combination from Josue Colman and Luis Amarilla ended with the latter getting off a right footed shot that would go just wide. Off a free kick, the ball reached Amarilla, who would get a close range header that was saved by Pumas’ goalkeeper, Julio Gonzalez. Pumas was failing to create much danger but both teams traded possession with a number of mistakes in almost every pass. Mazatlan subbed out the injured Jair Diaz and Jose Madueña for Salvador Rodriguez and Ramiro Arciga. Gustavo del Prete won a ball after a bad mistake from Nathan and got into the area but his shot was deflected wide. The changes had helped Mazatlan, who improved while Pumas kept playing in a terrible level. Off a great counter, Del Prete found Amarilla, who got past Gonzalez but sent his right footed shot wide when he had an empty net. Arciga got off a right footed shot that went right to Gonzalez. The first half ended and although Pumas took the lead, they had played some of the worst 45 minutes of their season.

The 2nd half started with Pumas subbing out Guillermo Martinez and Pablo Monroy for Rogelio Funes Mori and Adrian Aldrete. A great cross into the area found a wide open Del Prete but his header went wide in a bad miss. Pumas subbed out Rodrigo Lopez for Piero Quispe. Pumas had a great counter that ended with Quispe finding Eduardo Salvio in the area but the attacker got off a terrible right footed shot that went well wide and wasted a great chance. Mazatlan answered with a shot from Arciga that went wide. Off a counter attack, a great play by Quispe and Huerta ended with them finding Rogelio Funes Mori, who got off a good left footed shot that got deflected past Gonzalez to score and give Pumas the 2-0 lead. It was a great play that came as somewhat a surprise and the counter really changed the outlook of things. A great run by Huerta finished with a low shot from Salvio but Gonzalez made a great save. Pumas had finally turned things around and now looked in complete control. Mazatlan subbed out Sergio Flores for Alan Medina. Medina would make a low cross into the area where Amarilla would get to it and get a shot that forced Pumas’ Gonzalez to make an important save and then get to the rebound before a Mazatlan player could get to a tap in. Off a corner kick, the ball would eventually reach Huerta, who got off a bicycle kick that Gonzalez saved. Pumas subbed out Eduardo Salvio and Jose Caicedo for Leonardo Suarez and Santiago Trigos. Mazatlan subbed out Josue Colman and Gustavo del Prete for Jesus Escoboza and Brian Rubio. Trigos would make a pass to Cesar Huerta, who would make a run into the area, get past two defenders and get off a thunderous left footed shot past Gonzalez and into the net to score and place the score at 3-0. It was a wonderful goal that clinched the player of the match performance for Huerta. In injury time, Leonardo Suarez would get the ball from way outside the area but saw that Gonzalez was off his line and got off a bomb of a left footed that went past him and into the net to score and give Pumas the 4-0 lead. It a was a marvelous goal as Pumas completely dominated the match after getting that second goal. The match would end and Pumas clinched their first away victory of the 2024 Clausura.

Although Pumas had the lead for 99% of the match, it was a strange match for the team with a horrid first half and a great 2nd. The substitutions, especially subbing in Quispe, were extremely successful and turned things around for Pumas. It was a key match for Pumas after a slump that had them fail to win a match in the month of March. Pumas now makes a push to get to the Play In playoffs but will have a tough home match against Leon, who has been the opposite of Pumas and has a good away record. Mazatlan meanwhile wasn’t much better than Pumas and in the end got outclassed and had no response to the good subs made by Pumas. They will have to travel to face a surprising Queretaro and once again look like they will be fighting to stay out of last place.