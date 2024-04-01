Pumas and Cruz Azul battle to a scoreless tie in a match that ends in controversy

Pumas and Cruz Azul had a tough matchup that ended in a 0-0 tie. It wasn’t the best game as both teams traded possession and created very little opportunities. The tie was deserved although once again Pumas have a case where they’re hurt by a blown call in the last minute of the match.

Pumas saw the return of Jose Caicedo and Lisandro Magallan to the starting 11 and Cruz Azul came out with their strongest 11. Off a free kick, Carlos Rotondi sent a ball straight to Pumas’ goalkeeper, Julio Gonzalez, but incredibly he fumbled the ball and it went into the net in a terrible mistake. Luckily for him, the goal was called off for offside as replays showed that Ignacio Rivero was in an offside position, and although he didn’t touch the ball, he was interfering in the play by pushing Guillermo Martinez. The call saved Gonzalez from making a terrible blooper. Teams traded possession throughout the rest of the the half and the scoreless draw was fair.

The second half started with both teams coming out with the same starting 11. Pumas started to control possession although they failed to create much danger with it. Rotondi got off a left footed shot that went wide. A play in the area finished with Rivero getting a close range chance, but his right-footed shot was off and went wide. Off a counter Salvio, got off a right-footed shot that was deflected just wide. After Camilo Candido cleared the ball into the face of Rodrigo Lopez (who was lying on the ground), there was a minor scuffle and Candido got a yellow card.

Although Cruz Azul looked to be more defensive, they were able to control possession and slow down the match. Off a free kick, Funes Mori got a close range header that just went wide by inches. Huescas would get off a shot from inside the area, but the ball was deflected right to Gonzalez. Off a corner kick, Magallan would head wide but would be hit by Mier as he tried to clear the ball and got brought down, but incredibly nothing was given in what should have been a PK. The match would end scoreless and Pumas once again had a match end in controversy.

In a match that had much local rivalry between the teams, it failed to live up to expectations as the scoreless tie didn’t really have that many exciting moments. Both teams neutralized each other well and there were few opportunities for either side. The most notable play was the final minute where Pumas should have gotten a penalty called, but the ref failed to give it, adding another controversial call that goes against Pumas. Pumas will have to pick themselves up as they travel for a match on Friday against Mazatlán while Cruz Azul will have a tough home match against Monterrey on Saturday.