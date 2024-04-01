Chivas end Monterrey’s undefeated record in controversial fashion

Chivas ended the last undefeated record in Liga MX by overcoming Monterrey away by a 2-0 score. It was a controversial match in which Monterrey looked slightly superior until going down to 10 players just before halftime. In the second half, they would go down to 9 players and Chivas took full advantage to get the victory.

The match started with Chivas having the return of Victor Guzman and Jesus Orozco after both missed the Superclásico due to suspension. Monterrey came out with German Berterame on top. Despite both teams having chances early on, Monterrey were clearly dominating the match. The home team came real close to scoring when a cross in the area got past Raul Rangel and then Alan Mozo incredibly left the ball for Berterame to get to, resulting in a shot that hit the post instead of going into the empty net. The ball was kept in the area, but Chivas’ defense would clear.

After not getting a foul called in his favor, Gerardo Arteaga got so mad he kicked a ball in a tantrum. The referee showed him a yellow, and after getting into a verbal exchange with the ref, he was given a red, leaving Monterrey down a player. The halftime whistle blew and although Monterrey had been the slightly better team, the red card would definitely change things going into the second half.

The second 45 started with Monterrey subbing out Stefan Medina, Sergio Canales, and Alfonso Gonzalez for Erick Aguirre, Brandon Vazquez, and Jesus Gallardo. A cross into the area was headed from close range by Vazquez but Rangel made a great save. Chivas subbed out Victor Guzman for Carlos Cisneros. A shot from Mozo almost got deflected into the net by Ricardo Marin, but Andrada was right there to get to it.

Cowell then got the ball in the area and fired a shot that was saved by Andrada. Unfortunately for Monterrey, the ball went right to Hector Moreno and bounced off him into the net for the own goal that gave Chivas the 1-0 lead.

After going to VAR, the ref decided that a tackle against Roberto Alvarado by Jorge Rodriguez was deserving of a red card. Monterrey went down to 9 players and looked to be doomed in this one. Monterrey went all out and paid for it dearly. Off a counter, Rayados lost the ball and allowed a long ball pass from Alvarado to Ricardo Marin, who got past Andrada who was way outside the area, and simply poked the ball into the empty net to score and give Chivas the 2-0 lead. A minute later, Padilla would score off a left-footed shot, but it was correctly ruled to be offside. Chjvas held on to give Monterrey their first loss of the season.

It was a surprising result as a struggling Chivas are the first to defeat Monterrey in the season, although the way the match went, it wasn’t as surprising. Although not Chivas’ fault, the fact is that the red card to Arteaga changed things completely and Chivas took advantage. Worse yet was the red card against Rodriguez, which was more controversial as it seemed a yellow was warranted, but not a red. Yet Chivas took advantage and not many teams do that.

Chivas also have a very good record in the BBVA and this was their 6th win in a stadium that doesn’t have many years in existence. Monterrey will now have a very tough match as they travel to Miami to face Inter Miami, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez’s team. They will have another tough match in Liga MX against Cruz Azul and with the loss against Chivas, they’ve lost their first place spot to America. Chivas meanwhile get a huge boost from the victory and will have a match at home against struggling Puebla, in which they will be heavily favored to start a winning streak.