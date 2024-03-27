Mexico get solid victory to split U-23 friendly series against Argentina

Mexico got a great victory after defeating Argentina 3-0 in the second of a two game U-23 series. El Tri bounced back after losing their first match on Friday by a 4-2 score where they gave a great first half, but crumbled in the second. While both teams made a number of changes, they were well played matches and Mexico earned the series split. Argentina should continue their preparations for the 2024 Olympic games while Mexico will wait until their probable participation in the 2024 Maurice Revello Tournament.

The match started with a totally different starting 11 than the one in the loss on Friday. The only exception was Ramon Juarez starting both matches as a CB. After a great run from Diego Medina, he got a cross into the area that Bryan Gonzalez reached to fire off a left-footed shot that was cleared by an Argentinean defender. After a series of chances for Argentina, a pass into the area found Luciano Gondou, who got off a left-footed shot from close range, but Tapia came out with a great save.

After Argentina lost the ball, Muñoz got a great pass to Victor Lopez, whose low shot was saved by Argentina’s goalkeeper, Fabricio Iacovich. The ball fell right to Gonzalez, but his low shot was also brilliantly saved by Iacovich. After getting the ball in the area, Pablo Monroy made a great play in the area and got off a great left footed shot that Iacovich did well to save again. Off a corner kick, the ball fell to Juarez, who got off a close range bicycle kick that Iacovich would make another big save off. Muñoz then made a great play to get into the area before being brought down by Gonzalo Lujan in the area and the ref gave Mexico a PK. Santiago Muñoz’s attempt got past Iacovich and into the net to score and give Mexico the 1-0 lead. The remainder of the half was uneventful and the whistle blew with Mexico taking a deserved lead to the break.

The second half started with Mexico subbing out injured Diego Medina and Ramon Juarez for Ramiro Arciga and Jesus Alcantar. Argentina subbed out Alan Varela for Cristian Medina. Argentina gained control of the match as Mexico sat back and tried to counter. After being given lots of time and space. Ramiro Arciga got off a great right-footed shot that surprised Iacovich to get past him and into the net to score and increase the lead to 2-0. Mexico had struck at a key time and had Argentina reeling.

The South Americans were going all out on offense, but that allowed Mexico to counter and at times were successful in creating danger. Off a counter, Huescas made a great pass into the path of Ramiro Arciga, who got his shot past Iacovich and into the net to score and give Mexico the 3-0 lead that killed the match. After Ayon was tripped, a ball was kicked into his head by Lujan and a big scuffle between the players began after Rodrigo Lopez went to fight Lujan. Minutes later, the final whistle blew and Mexico secured the victory to split the series.

While Mexico had played well on Friday night against Argentina in Mazatlán. a couple of very bad mistakes handed them a loss in the first match. Argentina took a 2-0 lead, but Mexico fought back to get a 2-2 tie just minutes from the halftime break, but a minute into the second half, Argentina took a 3-2 lead that changed the match. Argentina dominated the second half en route to a 4-2 victory.

On Monday, they closed out the series in Puebla and this time were able to maintain their good level of play for 90 minutes to get the solid win. Manager Ricardo Cadena bounced back and although Mexico seem to not have a great plan for the U-23 after missing out on the 2024 Olympic games, they have already won a Bronze medal in the 2023 Pan American Games and now have a win on Argentina, a possible medal candidate in Paris. Mexico will now wait to announce their next tournament, which could be the 2024 Maurice Revello tournament, but it has yet to be confirmed.