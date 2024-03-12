América continue their dominance over Tigres with another victory

Club America got another victory over Tigres months after defeating them in the last Liga MX final, now with a 2-0 victory. Tigres hasn’t defeated America since 2019 and the streak will continue at least for months as America would win in a match where Tigres had more possession but America was more efficient. Both teams will have mid week matches from the CONCACAF Champions as America faces Chivas at home for their 2nd leg while Tigres goes home to take on Orlando City.

The 1st half started with both teams coming with a lot of alternates knowing that they both have mid week CONCACAF Championship matches. The most notable thing was the return of Nestor Araujo to a starting 11 after being out months because of injury. Juan Brunetta would get off a great left footed shot from outside the area that went past America’s goalkeeper, Oscar Jimenez, but would hit the post and not go in. After a great run into the area, Ilian Hernandez looked to have been brought down by Juan Purata but no foul was given. A great cross by Diego Lainez fell to Marcelo Flores but he couldn’t connect with his volley well and the ball went easily towards Jimenez. A great pass from Lainez found Nicolas Ibañez in the area but he failed to get off the shot and America’s defense cleared the ball. In the ensuing corner kick, America started a great counter attack and Javairo Dilrosun made a great run, leaving Flores on the floor, getting into the area and getting off a great left footed shot past Tigres’ goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman, to score an incredible goal and give America the 1-0 lead. Tigres would answer with Fernando Gorriaran getting off a left footed shot that Jimenez saved. After Kevin Alvarez and Jimenez failed to communicate on a ball, Flores took advantage of it and Jimenez had to foul him before he tried to get off a shot into the empty net, earning a Yellow card. Brunetta would get a ball in the area but his right footed shot went right to Jimenez. The 1st half ended and although Tigres had more of the possession, America had the lead.

The 2nd half started with both teams coming out with the same lineup. Brunetta got into the area and got off a left footed shot that Jimenez deflected into the post. Lainez would get the ball in the area but his left footed shot would go wide. Flores would get past a defender and get off a right footed shot in the area that would go just wide. A great pass from Gorriaran found Flores but Jimenez would block his shot from his feet. America subbed out Brian Rodriguez, Ilian Hernandez and Santiago Naveda for Julian Quiñones, Henry Martin and Alvaro Fidalgo. Tigres subbed out Juan Brunetta, Eduardo Tercero and Fernando Gorriaran for Andre Pierre Gignac, Javier Aquino and Juan Pablo Vigon. A longball into the area found Alejandro Zendejas, who easily got past Purata and then got off a left footed shot past Guzman to score and give America the 2-0 lead. A cross into the area found a wide open Gignac, who headed it wide in a bad miss. America subbed out Javairo Dilrosun for Igor Lichnovsky. Tigres subbed out Nicolas Ibañez for Ozziel Herrera. A cross into the area was just headed wide by Quiñones. After a great pass from Flores, Herrera got the ball in the area but his left footed shot was saved by Jimenez. Tigres subbed out Diego Reyes for Guido Pizarro. A great attack from America was wasted when the ball fell to a wide open Zendejas but he didn’t shoot the ball but tried to pass it and the ball was cleared. A run into the area from Luis Fuentes forced Guzman to make a great save off his feet. America subbed out Alejandro Zendejas for Diego Valdes. A cross into the area from Flores, was headed by Pizarro into the path of Vigon, who from close range had a terrible miss and sent his shot wide. Herrera would win the ball in the area and make a pass to Flores, who from close range would make an even worse miss and also send the ball wide. It was an awful miss and a great example of Tigres’ problems in the match. Valdes would get off a right footed shot from outside the area but Guzman would make a great save. America would hold on and get a win that momentarily had them in first place.

In a match where Tigres seemed to have more possession and at times controlled the match, Club America was able to strike at key moments and take another win over Tigres. It was a repeat of the last Liga MX final but the match was anything but, with both teams giving priority to their CONCACAF Championship matches. Club America has all but wrapped their series after a 3-0 away win over Chivas, but being that Chivas is their biggest rival and they don’t want any surprises. Tigres on the other hand have a tougher task as the had a scoreless tie away to Orlando City. While they will be favored at home, a loss or a tie with goals would eliminate them from competition. The loss thus is a bad loss for them especially since they can’t shake America’s dominance over them.