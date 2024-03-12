León continue Chivas’ crisis with away win

Leon confirmed Chivas’ crisis by extending their losing streak to three matches with a 2-1 away victory over them. After a disastrous Superclasico home loss on Wednesday, Chivas increased their suffering with a loss and will now have to play in back to back Superclasicos in clear mental anguish. Chivas will have to play the return leg against America in Mexico City to battle back from a 3-0 aggregate in their Round of 16 series before going back home to face Club America again in their Liga MX matchup. Leon will return home to face Puebla on Saturday.

The 1st half started with the surprise of having Javier Hernandez get his first start since his return to Chivas. Leon looked to have scored five minutes into the match but it was correctly ruled to be offside. Because of an injury, Jose Ramirez had to be subbed out 10 minutes into the match. Gonzalo Napoli was subbed in to take his place. A longball towards Hernandez forced Leon’s goalkeeper, Rodolfo Cota to clear the ball right to Roberto Alvarado, who would scored into the empty net but the goal would be called off for offside. After getting the ball in the area, Hernandez would get off a right footed shot that Cota would save. Alan Medina would get off a left footed shot that would force Chivas’ goalkeeper, Raul Rangel to make a save. Federico Viñas would get the ball in the area and get off a left footed shot that would go just wide. A longball into the area found Viñas who, got past Rangel before being brought down by Jesus Orozco . The ref would give Leon a PK and a Yellow to Orozco, who will now miss the Superclasico next weekend because of having five yellow cards. Federico Viñas stepped up to take the PK and got off a strong left footed shot past Rangel to score and give Leon the 1-0 lead. A cross into the area found Alvarado, who got off a left footed shot that hit the post. It was a wasted chance for Chivas since Hernandez was side open and would have had a tap in had Alvarado passed the ball to hin and not tried to get off a shot. The halftime whistle blew as Leon had the lead against a Chivas team that faltered as time went on.

The 2nd half started with Chivas subbing out Ruben Gonzalez and Leonardo Sepulveda for Jose Juan Macias and Mateo Chavez. Leon subbed out Osvaldo Rodriguez for William Tesillo. Victor Guzman would get a Yellow Card and just like Orozco, will miss the Liga MX Superclasico because of Yellow card accumulation. A shot from Cade Cowell turned into a pass but it was just out of reach of Macias. Chivas subbed out Javier Hernandez and Victor Guzman for Ricardo Marin and Fernando Beltran. Leon would miss a great chance after Chivas lost the ball but Elias Hernandez got off a shot from outside the area that was just wide. A cross from Beltran almost turned into a shot that Cota had to clear. A cross into the area was headed from close range by Marin but deflected into the hands of Cota. Leon subbed out Federico Viñas, Elias Hernandez and Ivan Moreno for Angel Mena, Jose Alvarado and Luis Cervantes. Chivas subbed out Cade Cowell for Isaac Brizuela. A cross into the area was badly volleyed by Cervantes but the ball would fall into the path of Jose Alvarado, who got off a right footed shot that went past Rangel and into the net to score and increase Leon’s lead to 2-0. A cross into the area was just headed wide by Tesillo. A cross into the area found Marin, but he went down in the area after being tripped by Adonis Frias and a PK was given. Roberto Alvarado stepped up to take the PK and would place a left footed shot past Cota to score to cut the lead to 2-1. It was too little too late and Leon held on for the victory.

After getting a solid victory over Pumas, Chivas has been in full crisis mode. It started with a bad loss away to Cruz Azul by a 3-0 score but that was nothing compared to their next match. At home for the 1st leg of the Round of 16 CONCACAF Champions Cup, Chivas lost against their biggest rivals America also by a 3-0 score. The three away goals now have Chivas with one foot out of the tournament as they need to get a win by four goals in the 2nd leg to be able to go thru. Prior to their trip they faced Leon and now lost at home for a third straight time, this time by a 2-1 score. They will also miss Jesus Orozco and Victor Guzman for their next match in Liga MX, against America, as they both got their 5th Yellow cards and thus suspension. Chivas looked like a team out of sorts and it’s clear that the loss against America was a big hit for the team. With two Superclasicos on the horizons, Chivas looks on the border of collapse. Leon gets a big victory as they got a deserved victory and although they weren’t overly superior, they were the slightly better team. With them facing struggling Puebla at home, they might get another victory soon.