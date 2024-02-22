América and Mazatlán battle it out to a 2-2 draw at the Azteca

Club América dropped points again, this time against Mazatlán who went into the famed Azteca and left with a point. The visitors had many chances to take all three points, but were unable to. Now they will focus on recovering as fast as they can seeing as they play again on Sunday at home against Santos Laguna. Club América will face Cruz Azul in the Clásico Joven on Saturday.

Brian Rodriguez started the action two minutes in with a cross that almost went in, but somehow didn’t. Mazatlán didn’t get their shot until minutes in when Gustavo del Prete took a shot towards goal, but Luis Angel Malagon was able to send it out for a corner that the América defense were able to clear out. A minute later and Brian Rodriguez had another chance when he sent another cross into the area but it went just wide. The home team got another chance as Zendejas found the ball at his feet but before he could get the shot off a Mazatlán defender pushed him off the ball and kicked it out of danger. The Aguilas had so many chances up to this point to open the score but it was the visitors who did just that in the 25th minute.

Gol de Amarilla, no del de amarillo pic.twitter.com/8qgqgcLFbR — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) February 22, 2024

Igor Lichnovsky found himself 1v1 against Yoel Bárcenas but the youngster was unable to stop him as Bárcenas was able to send the ball into the area where Luis Amarilla got on the end of the ball and tapped it in. Amarilla was somehow unmarked as he scored the first goal of the night. Minutes later América attempted to equalize as Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderon fought his way into the box and somehow managed to get a pass off to Julian Quiñones. Quiñones knew he didn’t have a good angle so he passed the ball off to Jonathan dos Santos who then skied his attempt. Four minutes into stoppage time América had their best opportunity at goal as Henry Martin received a long ball that he shot towards goal the moment the ball hit his feet but goalkeeper Hugo Gonzlez was there to stop it and got to the rebound before Martin could. A minute later Alejandro Zendejas had another chance to equalize but the visitors were there once again to stop the attempt as the half ended.

América had to start off the second half with their foot on the pedal and they did just that three minutes in when they finally found the equalizer.

Empate forzado pic.twitter.com/hE3HZiwND8 — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) February 22, 2024

Salvador ‘Chava’ Reyes fought his way into the box where he sent the ball into the center towards Quiñones and Martin where Quiñones got his foot on the ball and passed it to Martin who tapped the ball in. The goal was similar to the Mazatlán one where a player wasn’t marked and all they had to do was tap it in. This was Martin’s first goal of the season. The visitors did not waste too much time to regain the lead as they scored their second of the night in the 52nd minute.

Once again Luis Amarilla was able to get on the end of a long ball and he took on Malagon by himself and put the ball into the back of the net despite two Aguilas players who put themselves in front of goal. At first it looked like he was offside but upon review Lichnovsky kept him onside. This was the second goal that Lichnovsky played a role in as he was unable to keep his mark and disarm a player when needed. In the 64th minute América had a chance to equalize once again as ‘Cabecita’ Rodriguez made his way into the penalty area where goalkeeper Gonzalez came out to attempt to stop him. This did not work as ‘Cabecita’ went right past him and shot the ball towards goal. Thankfully for the visitors the ball did not go in as multiple Mazatlán players positioned themselves in front of goal and kicked the ball out for a corner. On that corner Israel Reyes got a head on it but once again Gonzlez was there to make the stop and punch the ball out of danger. A few minutes later and ‘Chava’ Reyes had his chance for a goal as he took a shot towards goal but the visitors were there to stop him. It wasn’t until the 75th minute when América finally got their chance.

De pechito papá pic.twitter.com/Lu32d7P6Dh — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) February 22, 2024

‘Cabecita’ made his way into the penalty area and sent the ball in towards an unmarked Henry Martin who hit the ball with his chest and sent it towards the back of the net. The Mazatlán defense had done well up to this point to mark every player anytime they were in the penalty area but one small mistake cost them the full three points. As the game went into stoppage time it was obvious that the visitors were playing for the draw while the Aguilas attempted to make one last goal but they could not break down the defense. Any time they went anywhere near the penalty area there was a defender ready to stop any kind of attempt. The visitors held on strong until the final whistle and took points away from the reigning champions. Mazatlán now looks towards the weekend as they face Santos Laguna at home while Club América will play their first Clasico of the season against Cruz Azul who currently sit in first place at the top of the table.