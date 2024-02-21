Pumas dominate Santos to get another win at home

Pumas dominated a struggling Santos to grab a 3-0 victory over them and climb to 2nd place in Liga MX. Pumas was the better team for 90 minutes against a Santos team that struggled a lot in the debut of their new coach Ignacio Ambriz. Pumas grabs the victory before starting a series of tough matchups which being next week when they travel to face Chivas in Guadalajara while Santos will have a mid week match away in Toluca.

The 1st half started with Pumas coming out with the same starting 11 that played against Atlas, with the exception of Robert Ergas taking the starting spot from Pablo Monroy. Ergas would get into the area and get off a cross that turned into a shot but it was blocked by Santos’ goalkeeper, Carlos Acevedo. Like other games, Pumas and Santos stopped play to give applause in honor of Diego Chavez. Jesus Rivas got off a left footed shot from outside but it would go just wide. Off a free kick, Eduardo Salvio would get off a cross and Guillermo Martinez would get past a defender and with his left foot, poke the ball past Acevedo and into the net to score and give Pumas the 1-0 lead. Off a free kick, Leonardo Suarez got off a great left footed shot but Acevedo made a good save. Off a corner kick, Pumas’ goalkeeper, Julio Gonzalez, did a bad job clearing the ball but luckily for him the ball bounce off the hand of Matheus Doria and the ball was then cleared. Off a corner kick, Ergas got off a great cross that Jose Caicedo got a great header off that went past Acevedo and into the net to give Pumas the 2-0 lead. The halftime whistle blew and Puams took a deserved lead to their dressing room.

The 2nd half started with Santos subbing out Ronaldo Prieto and Franco Fagundez for Pedro Aquino and Duvan Vergara. A great cross into the area from Saurez was headed from close range by Martinez right to Acevedo. Jose Caicedo looked to have injured himself and would have to leave the match was he cried from frustration. Rodrigo Lopez would be subbed in his place. A 2 vs 2 counter attack ended when Salvio got his shot blocked and wasted a great chance. In another counter, Suarez found a wide open Lopez, but his shot would go wide. A cross into the area was almost deflected into an own goal by Santiago Nuñez. Off a corner kick, once again Gonzalez made a mistake coming out but the ball wasn’t headed by any Santos’ player. Pumas subbed out Eduardo Salvio for Cesar Huerta. Ergas would make a good run and pass the ball to Huerta, who whiffed on the shot but then made a pass to a wide open Leonardo Suarez, who got off a left footed shot past Acevedo to score and give Pumas the 3-0 lead. Santos subbed out Jair Gonzalez and Santiago Muñoz for Diego Medina and Alberto Ocejo. Vergara got off a great right footed shot that would be slightly deflected by Gonzalez and then would hit the post. Pumas subbed out Guillermo Martinez, Ulises Rivas and Robert Ergas for Ali Avila, Santiago Trigos and Adrian Aldrete. A cross from Suarez was badly cleared by Acevedo. A crash between Trigos and Jordan Carrillo looked to have injured the Santos player. He would be subbed out for Stephano Carrillo, who was making his first division debut. Huerta would get a shot from outside the area that would go just wide after being deflected. A cross into the area was headed by Huerta right to Acevedo. It would be the last chance as Pumas wrapped a very solid win.

Ignacio Ambriz must hate making his coaching debuts in Pumas. In his last job in Toluca, he would make his debut in CU by losing a match against Pumas by a 5-0 score. Now he makes his debut with Santos Laguna with a 3-0 loss that could have easily been just as bad a score as his Toluca debut had Pumas not missed a number of chances. Pumas was superior from the start and after a goal in injury time of the 1st half, seemed to have killed the match. Pumas now climbs into 2nd place although that could only last for a couple of minutes as a Monterrey win against Toluca this Sunday night, would drop Pumas to 3rd place. Still it’s a great record for Pumas, who have played well but will have a tough schedule in the coming weeks, starting with a visit on Saturday to face Chivas away. On the other hand, Santos continue to struggle and will have a tough visit away to Toluca before returning home to face Mazatlan.