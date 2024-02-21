Club América lose their first game of the Clausura to Pachuca

Club América lose their first game of the season and their first game since Apertura 2023 after Pachuca’s Erick Sanchez scores a brace to win the game. The Aguilas haven’t looked sharp the last few games and it all finally came to a head last night. Now they will have a short recovery to get things right as they will face Mazatlán at home while Pachuca will look for another win as they will visit Puebla on Tuesday.

Pachuca started the action immediately as Salomón Rondón had the first chance of the night that led to nothing. América didn’t have their first chance of the game until the 6th minute on a free kick that went out for a goal kick for the home side. In the 13th minute the Aguilas experienced a scary moment when Kevin Alvarez lost the ball to his former teammate but his current teammates were there to stop the ball from going anywhere near the net. A few minutes later and Cristina ‘Chicote’ Calderon was lucky he wasn’t called for a penalty in the box as he pushed Emilio Rodriguez in the area. The Tuzos didn’t let the non-call get to them as they had a clear chance to open the score when Rodriguez got a cross off in the box and Rondón was there to head the ball but Luis Angel Malagon was there to make the stop. Minutes later and the visitors had a big chance themselves when Julian Quiñones took a shot but Carlos Moreno got his hand on it to send it to a corner that went nowhere a few moments later. It was in the 28th minute when it became evident it was going to be a physical game between the two teams as Javairȏ Dilrosun was fouled from behind and Igor Lichnovsky went to defend his teammate and had his jersey pulled and was face-to-face with multiple Pachuca players. 10 minutes later and América once again loses the ball which allows Bryan Gonzalez to take the ball but before he could get close to Malagon’s area, he is stopped by the defense. Before the half ended there seemed to be some controversy as Dilrosun fell down in the box and it looked like a penalty at first glance. The ref did a great job at not calling it since upon a replay he had tripped over himself and there was no foul on him.

The second half started the same as the first half for the Aguilas as they started slow and looked disjointed. This ended up leading to the first goal of the night for Pachuca.

Rodriguez went up the flank where ‘Chicote’ attempted to stop him but Rodriguez got the cross off before he could. The ball ended at the feet of Erick Sanchez who tapped it in past Malagon. The goal was declared offside but after a VAR review Sanchez was not offside as ‘Chicote’s’ outstretched leg put him onside. The 1-0 scoreline only lasted 10 minutes before the visitors drew the game.

The goal started a minute prior when Brian Rodriguez was subbed in. He immediately went towards the goal when he got the ball for the first time and was able to get a cross off. The ball landed at the feet of Quiñones who only had to tap the ball in to level the score. A few minutes later and Brian Rodriguez tries to take the lead when he takes his own shot that goes just above the crossbar. Kevin Alvarez takes his own shot a few minutes later which went just wide after it was deflected by the Tuzos defense. The subsequent corner led to nothing for the visitors. It was then in the 76th minute when Pachuca doubled their lead.

Kevin Alvarez lost the ball and Oussama Idrissi took advantage as he ran up the flank where he got the ball off to Erick Sanchez who once again tapped the ball in to take the lead. Alvarez and his teammates had lost the ball on many occasions and this time it bit them in the behind. América now had 14 minutes, including stoppage time, to equalize the game. In the 82nd minute Pachuca had a chance to extend the lead as Israel Reyes attempted to control the ball as a Pachuca player made their way towards him and eventually beat him. Thankfully for Reyes, the ball was too far for the Pachuca player to get to so Malagon was able to get the ball before it became a danger. A few minutes later and another controversy when Alvaro Fidalgo found himself with the ball but the referee blew his whistle as Pachuca player Bryan Gonzalez fell to the ground with an apparent cramp. Usually referees let the game play on but not this time which left América visibly upset as they had a chance to equalize. There was a total of eight minutes added to the 90 minutes and the visitors had enough time to find the second goal. Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodriguez found himself with the ball in front of the Pachuca goal but somehow the ball did not get in the back of the net. They had another chance a few minutes later and once again the ball didn’t get to the back of the net. In the last play of the game the Aguilas had a free kick that the Tuzos were able to punch out as Malagon got the ball and attempted to kick it back to the other side but the final whistle blew. Pachuca handed Club América their first loss of the season. It wasn’t a big surprise considering how they had played over the last few weeks. Now they will regroup as they play on Wednesday as Pachuca has a shorter recovery time as they play again on Tuesday.