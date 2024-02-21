Mazatlán get late goals to grab last minute tie against Chivas

Mazatlan came back from a 2-0 deficit to get two late goals and grab a 2-2 tie against Chivas. Chivas looked to have the match in control but lost it after a defensive mistake gave Mazatlan their first goal and they dominated the last minutes until getting the tie in the last play. Chivas will now travel for a midweek clash away to Necaxa while Mazatlan will also travel to face a very tough match against current champions Club America.

The 1st half started with Chivas having Erick Gutierrez and Cade Cowell out because of illness. After a good pass from Roberto Alvarado, the ball got to Ricardo Marin but his shot was blocked by Mazatlan’s goalkeeper, Ricardo Gutierrez. Marin would get off a left footed shot from outside the area but Gutierrez would make another good save. After getting into the area, Mateo Chavez was brought down by Sergio Flores and the ref would give Chivas a Penalty Kick. Victor Guzman stepped up to take the PK and he would strike and low right footed shot past Gutierrez to score and give Chivas the 1-0 lead. Edgar Barcenas would get off a right footed shot in the area but Chivas’ goalkeeper, Raul Rangel would make a good save. Both teams would make the minute of applause in honor of the death of Diego Chavez. Gustavo del Prete got off a left footed shot that was saved by Rangel. After having trouble with the ball in the area, Antonio Briseño cleared the ball right to Luis Amarilla but he would fail to control the ball. He would have had a close range chance had he been able to get off the shot. Because of an injury, Eduard Bello had to leave the match. Jesus Escoboza would take his place. Although Mazatlan improved and evened out the match, Chivas still took a lead to the halftime break.

The 2nd half started with both teams hoping to improve from their performance in the first half. Barcenas would get a shot in the area but it would go wide, missing a great chance. After lowering the ball in the area, Marin failed to control the ball but it fell right into the path of Victor Guzman, who got off a right footed shot past Gutierrez to score and give Chivas a 2-0 lead. Marin would get the ball in the area and then brought down but the ball would fall into the path of Alvarado, whose left footed shot would go wide. Chivas subbed out Pavel Perez for Jose Castillo. Del Prete got off a left footed shot that Rangel saved. A cross into the area was headed by Marin but it went wide. Chivas subbed out Ricardo Marin and Victor Guzman for Armando Gonzalez and Alan Torres. Mazatlan subbed out Gustavo del Prete and Andres Montaño for Brian Rubio and Jose Esquivel. Chivas subbed out Roberto Alvarado and Fernando Beltran for Isaac Brizuela and Yael Padilla. A cross into the area was bobbled by Rangel after crashing into Castillo, and the ball was left for Luis Amarilla, who got off a left footed shot past both of them and into the net to score and place the score at 2-1. It was a bad mistake from Chivas, as Mazatlan looked like they had no idea who to break thru. A minute later, a cross into the area found Rubio but his shot was blocked by Castillo and although Mazatlan’s players asked for a handball, replays showed it was blocked by his body and not his hand. The goal livened up Mazatlan, who pushed Chivas into their area for the final minutes. A cross into the area almost got bumbled in before Padilla cleared the ball away. After a sliding foul on Medina, Padilla would get a Yellow Card but after going to VAR, it would be changed into a Red card and Chivas went down to 10 players. In the ensuing free kick, the ball was sent into the area where after a scramble, the ball fell to Luis Amarilla, who got a right footed shot past Rangel and into the net to score and tie the match at 2-2. It was the final play of the match and Mazatlan grabbed a point. The match ended with a scuffle as the Mazatlan players rushed to the dressing rooms possibly to fight but incredibly the TV telecast didn’t cut to show what happened.

Chivas ended their five game winning streak in the worst possible way short of a loss. Chivas looked set to get an away victory in a match they looked to have in complete control but they gifted away a goal that allowed Mazatlan to get back in the game and then they crumbled. Chivas went down to 10 players and then got scored in the last play of the match which ends with a tie that feels like a loss. Mazatlan got a deserved tie by bouncing back and getting the goals in injury time, where they completely dominated but the fact is they looked totally out of sync before the mistakes by Chivas’ defense. Mazatlan got a great result that could boost their season but they will have a very tough next match when they travel to Mexico City to face current champions Club America. Chivas will also have a tough away match when they face this season’s surprise team, Necaxa. Earlier in the day, Necaxa got a last minute tie that means that they will go into the match undefeated, which means that Chivas getting a victory and ending their undefeated run might be a boost to bounce back after the deflating tie against Mazatlan.