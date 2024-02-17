FC Juárez midfielder Diego Chávez passes away in traffic accident

FC Juárez announced that their midfielder, Diego “El Puma” Chavez, had tragically died in a car accident early Wednesday afternoon. Chavez, had a career with various Liga MX teams and spells in Spain and Peru, had joined FC Juarez in 2023 where he had some success. He was 28 years old.

Born in Veracruz in May 11, 1995, Chavez came through the youth system of his native city team. With Veracruz he would have some of his most memorable moments as he would make his Liga MX debut in 2015. With Veracruz he would win the only tournament when he was part of the Veracruz team that won the Copa de Mexico in 2016. Strangely enough he would make his first move by being loaned out to FC Juarez, then a second division team. He would go back to Veracruz, where he continued to have good moments before leaving for a short spell in Necaxa. After not having a very successful spell in Aguascalientes, he would make the move to Europe by playing in Salamanca UDS. The 3rd division club is owned by a Mexican group and had exported a number of Mexican players. Chavez played well but made news when he refused to be subbed in a match, which eventually meant his end of his Spanish tenure. Chavez would return to Mexico in what was expected to be his biggest move by joining Toluca, where he had some flashes. After eventually losing playing time he would go to Peru and play in Carlos A Manucci, a Trujilo city club. He would then make his last move by returning to FC Juarez, now a first division team, before losing his life at 28.

While Diego Chavez was always an interesting prospect, his career was somewhat inconsistent, but it was far from the normal career for Liga MX players, with spells in three countries and some great moments. May he rest in peace.