Atlas and Pumas battle to a rough scoreless tie

Atlas and Pumas battle to a 0-0 tie that was very even and kind of a rough match. Neither side displayed great football as Atlas was the better team in the 1st half and Pumas the better side in the 2nd, which made it a just result. Pumas will now return home to face a struggling Santos while Atlas will stay in Guadalajara as they host Leon.

The 1st half started with Leonardo Suarez getting his first start with Pumas, taking the place of the injured Cesar Huerta. Abraham Bass would get off a header that would force Pumas’ goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez. At the 13th minute, the whole stadium rang out in applause in honor of Diego Chavez, who passed away earlier in the day. After getting the ball in the area, Eduardo Salvio got off a bicycle kick but it would go wide. After making a great play, Raymundo Fulgencio got off a great left footed shot that Gonzalez would deflect into the post in a great save. Atlas had a great chance when the ball reached Augusto Solari in the area but he failed to connect well with the cross and it went right into the arms of Gonzalez. The first half would end with both teams playing poorly.

The 2nd half started with the surprise that no team made a change even after such a lackluster first half. Solari got off a right footed shot that was saved by Gonzalez. After getting the ball in the area, Salvio had a good opportunity but his right footed shot went wide. Atlas subbed out Christopher Trejo and Augusto Solari for Jordy Caicedo and Jhon Muriillo. Pumas subbed out Guillermo Martinez and Pablo Monroy for Ali Avila and Robert Ergas. A cross into the area reached Nathan but he deflected the ball right to Atlas’ goalkeeper, Camilo Vargas. A great left footed shot from Leonardo Suarez from outside the area would go just wide. A thru ball into the area reached Salvio, who got off a shot and scored but was correctly ruled to be offside. Atlas subbed out Abraham Bass for Mateo Garcia. Pumas subbed out Jesus Rivas and Leonardo Suarez for Carlos Gutierrez and Adrian Aldrete in what were strange decisions. Pumas started to be more offensive and had a good opportunity when the ball was cleared off the feet of Ergas, who would have had a close range chance had he gotten the ball. Aldo Rocha would get a free kick and get off a great right footed shot that hit the post. Pumas wasted a great chance when a wide open Piero Quispe got the ball in the area but his right footed shot would go just wide. Caicedo would get to the area and get off a left footed shot that Gonzalez saved. Pumas subbed out Ulises Rivas for Rodrigo Lopez. A great cross from Ergas was just out of reach of Avila, who would have had a great close range chance had he reached. Atlas subbed out Raymundo Fulgencio for Jorge Guzman. After getting a great pass from Ergas, Salvio had a great chance but his right footed shot was blocked by Atlas’ defense. While the match livened up somewhat in the end, it was a rather disappointing game and the 0-0 tie ended being a fair result.

It wasn’t the best match for either team as both teams struggled on the offense and there weren’t many chances in 90 minutes. Pumas struggled with the tempo and some strange decisions in substitutions seemed to hamper them especially on offense. Atlas was the better side but faltered as time went on and were really hurt by the squad being limited with injuries and suspensions. Atlas will hope to pick things up when they host Leon on Sunday while Pumas travels home where they will face a Santos side that will have the debut of their new coach, Ignacio Ambriz.