Chivas easily dispatch Forge FC to qualify to Round of 16 in CONCACAF Champions Cup

Chivas made it two out of two in their Round of 32 series against Forge FC by defeating them in the 2nd leg with a 2-1 score. Chivas came into the match with a 3-1 victory in the first leg and their ticket to the next round was never in doubt although the team suffered at times, first from complacency and then after going down to 10 players when they ran out of substitutions and had to take out a player because of an injury. Chivas will now wait for the winner of the America vs Real Esteli series which means that there will be a Superclasico, the biggest match in Mexican football, if America turns things around in their series and qualifies to the Round of 16.

The 1st half started with Chivas coming out with an alternate lineup from the Liga MX team. Jesus Sanchez would get off a right footed shot that Forge FC’s goalkeeper, Christopher Kalongo would make a great save. In the ensuing corner kick, a header would go righ to Kalongo but he would fail to control. in the scramble, Erick Gutierrez got to the rebound and got off a sliding shot past Kalongo and into the net to score and give Chivas the early 1-0 lead. It looked like Chivas killed the match early. A cross from Kyle Bekker turned into a shot that was saved by Chivas’ goalkeeper Oscar Whalley. Eduardo Torres would get a shot from outside the area that went right to Kalongo. Later Ronaldo Cisneros got the ball in the area but his left footed shot was saved by Kalongo. Beni Badibanga got off a right footed shot that just went wide. A left footed shot forced Whalley to make a good save. A left footed shot from Cade Cowell just went inches wide. Bekker would get a wide open chance but Whalley would make a great save. The 1st half would end and although the early goal was a great start,Chivas had been complacent and Forge should have tied the match.

The 2nd half started with Chivas subbing out Gael Garcia, Ronaldo Cisneros and Erick Gutierrez for Isaac Brizuela, Ricardo Marin and Yael Padilla. Off a free kick, Marin would get off a great left footed shot but Kalongo would make a great save. Noah Jensen would get off a right footed shot in the area but Whalley would easily save it. After a great combination play, Jose Castillo would get into the area and get off a right footed shot that was blocked by Kalongo but Castillo would get to the rebound and head it past Kalongo and into the net to score and give Chivas the 2-0 lead in his first goal with the team. Forge would sub out Tristan Borges and Terran Campbell for David Choiniere and Jordan Hamilton. Alessandro Hojabrpour would get off a shot that forced Whalley to make a great save. Chivas subbed out Leonardo Sepulveda for Raul Martinez. Marin would slide to get to a ball but his shot would go wide. Chivas subbed out Cade Cowell for Juan Brigido. After a push, it looked like Martinez had been badly injured. Medical attention would in and he would have to be carted out. Chivas would end up with 10 players after already making all the subs, something that the TUDN USA telecast didn’t know. Jensen would get off a shot that was just outside the area. Forge would sub out Malcolm Ducan for Dominic Samuel. Padilla got the ball in the area and had a great chance but he crashed his shot right into Kalongo. Forge would sub out Beni Badibanga and Noah Jensen for Kevaughn Tavernier and Khadim Kane. A cross into the area was just missed by Hamilton as he tried to make a headed shot from inside the area. Off a corner kick, Chivas failed to clear the ball well and it would fall for Kevaughn Tavernier to get off a right footed shot that would go past Whalley and into the net to place the score at 2-1. It would be the final play and Chivas got their win that books them thru to the next round and a possible Superclasico.

Chivas lived up to expectations after coming in heavy favorites and getting victory in both legs of their series against Forge FC. With an alternate lineup in both matches, Chivas got solid victories and were never in dangers of losing out their ticket to the Round of 16. Chivas will now wait for a potential huge clash against their biggest rivals Club America. The Superclasico is the biggest match in Mexican football and thus the biggest match in CONCACAF and the organization would be thrilled with the matchup happening. America has to bounce back though after losing their first leg match in Nicaragua against Real Esteli by a 2-1 score although they are heavy favorites at home. Regardless of the rival, Chivas will be ready and expecting in what should be a lot tougher series that the one they just played.