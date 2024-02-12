Chivas continue winning streak with victory over FC Juárez

Chivas made it 4 straight wins after defeating FC Juárez at home by a 2-1 score on Saturday. They made it 3 straight in Liga MX after the win, which added to their midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup victory in Canada, meaning they have their best winning streak of 2024.

The match started with Chivas coming out with the same starting 11 from their last Liga MX match against Atlético San Luis. Chivas had a scare where a back pass by Antonio Briseño almost looked like it could be an own goal, but it went wide. They dominated possession, but had a lot of trouble in breaking down a very defensive FC Juárez side. Off a corner kick, Antonio Briseño got past his defender for a close range header past Sebastián Jurado to give Chivas the 1-0 lead. It was a deserved lead as they had a monopoly on possession so far in the match.

A great run from Alan Mozo ended with a cross that Ricardo Marin was not able to head well and it fell into the path of Alvarado, but his left-footed shot went wide. Off a counter attack, Dieter Villalpando had a shot from outside the area, but it was saved by Raúl Rangel, although incredibly, the referee failed to give a corner kick to Juárez. The halftime whistle blew and Chivas took a lead that seemed short for all their domination.

The second half started with Juárez subbing out Denzell García for Manuel Castro. Chivas came out firing and came close to scoring on a couple occassions. Their inability to do so caused them to bring in Cade Cowell for Ricardo Marín. Cowell immediately got the ball in the area, but Jurado made a great play to swat the ball off his feet. They then had a great counter attack in which they had a 2 vs 1, but a great pass by Cowell was wasted terribly by Alvarado, who dribbled the ball right to Jurado.

Cowell continued to be involved, as a great combination play between himself and Guzmán ended with Cowell getting off a shot that was blocked by Jurado. The ball then fell to Guzmán who pounced on the rebound and scored with a right-footed shot to give Chives the 2-0 lead. Now Chivas had a lead that was more in line with what was shown on the field.

After a bad kick in the face from Sepúlveda, Castro had a bad looking wound. It appeared to be accidental, but the ref was called to VAR and judged the foul as intentional, therefore resulting in Sepúlveda being red-carded. It looked to be a bad call, although luckily for Chivas, it came in the 90th minute. In the dying minutes, a cross into the area fell to Javier Abella, but he failed to control the ball and looked as if he might have been tripped by Padilla. After going to VAR, the ref gave the visitors the PK in another controversial decision. Zaldívar took it and got it past Rangel to score and cut the lead to 2-1. However, Juárez ran out of time and Chivas got their third straight Liga MX win.

With new manager Fernando Gago, Chivas are having a great turnaround in the Clausura 2024 after a somewhat slow start. They got their 4th straight win and all signs point to them increasing it when they host Forge FC at home for their second leg match against the Canadian side. Like that match against Forge, Chivas completely dominated Saturday after facing an FC Juárez side that went on the defensive from the start and never changed, even when down in the score. If Chivas are on the way up, FC Juárez seem stuck in their malaise that already cost Diego Mejía his job as manager. They’ll hope to snap out of their struggles at home when they take on Puebla next week while Chivas will have another prime opportunity to build on their streak when they visit inconsistent Mazatlán.