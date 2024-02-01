Early goal sets up Chivas for first victory of season against Toluca

Chivas got their first victory of the season after defeating Toluca by a 3-2 score in a very lively match. A goal just 20 seconds into the match gave a boost to the home side, but Toluca answered back twice and were always right there, making Chivas struggle.

José Castillo and Cade Cowell got their first start with Chivas. In the first play of the match, Chivas won the ball and Fernando Beltrán fired a missile from outside the area that got past Toluca keeper Tiago Volpi to score and get an early 1-0 lead. It was twenty seconds in, but Toluca players immediately started asking for a foul by Víctor Guzmán when he won the ball. The ref went to VAR, but allowed the goal to stand, one of the quickest scores ever.

Seven minutes in, a long ball into the area found Edgar López who sent in a cross that Mateo Chávez tried to clear, but impacted incorrectly, bouncing it off the post. The ball then fell to Marcel Ruiz, who simply pushed it into the net to tie the match at 1-1. It was a huge mistake from Chávez, who was barely saved by the post from scoring an own goal, but once the ball got to Ruiz, there was no chance for Chivas.

The teams continued to trade approaches on goal in the ensuing minutes. Then, trying to clear a ball, there was a bad clash of heads between Chávez and Sepúlveda which ended with a bad cut on Chávez. On the other hand, Sepúlveda was carted off with a possible neck injury. Antonio Briseño was subbed in for him.

Chivas won another ball and Pável Pérez dribbled past two defenders to get a wide open shot in the area past Volpi and into the net to score and give Chivas the 2-1 lead. Soon after, off a corner kick, Briseño’s header forced Volpi to make a great save. Then, a cross into the area got through all of Chivas’ defense, including keeper Rangel, and found a wide open Brian García, who scored into an empty net and once again tied the match. The halftime whistle blew soon after and a very exciting half came to an end.

The second half started with both teams hoping to continue their offensive ways. A cross into the area was deflected by Jesús Orozco and forced Rangel to make a great save to stop the own goal. After a good run, Cowell got off a right-footed shot that Volpi made a good save on. While the first half had been very even, Toluca slowly started dominating in the second.

After getting a good pass from Gonzalez in the 81st minute, Ricardo Marín was able to cross a left-footed shot past Volpi and into the net to give Chivas the 3-2 lead. Toluca subbed out Jean Meneses and Brian Garcia for Francisco Figuera and Carlos Orrantia in search of an answer. Off a counter, González got into the area but his shot went wide. Chivas held on to get their first win of the season.

Chivas finally got their first victory of the Clausura 2024 in a match where they finally started scoring goals. While they had some bright spots in their first three matches, their finishing wasn’t one of them. Creating many missed chances, against Toluca it was more of the same, but this time they converted enough to get the victory. Still, they’ll need to tone some things, especially on defense where both of Toluca’s goals came from errors by Chivas’ defense. Toluca had their first loss of the season, but did well in their performance and might have deserved a tie in an away venue. Toluca will have a tough match on Saturday when they face León, but might be favored because of playing at home. Chivas will have a tougher task as they face Atlético San Luis away.