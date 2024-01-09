Nahuel to miss first 3 games of Clausura 2024

Just over 3 weeks ago, Tigres were left watching América claim the Apertura 2023 title after blowing them away 3-0 in extra time in the Estadio Azteca with a 2-man advantage. Today, they’re just 8 days away from kicking off their Clausura 2024 in León when they visit the Nou Camp for a tough season opener.

But they’ll have to do so without their superstar keeper Nahuel Guzmán who was shown two yellow cards in said extra time in a span of just 3 minutes; the first from excessive arguing with the ref following Quiñones’s goal that put América in front, and the second when he tackled Quiñones himself on a 1-on-1 opportunity with the ball far from goal, which is why he wasn’t given a direct red. Still, the second booking did it, and after refusing to leave the field for the next few minutes won him a 3-match suspension with the federation instead of a minimum 1.

Here are the three games Guzmán is set to miss:

Week 1 (Jan. 17) - @ León

Week 2 (Jan. 21) - VS Chivas

Week 4 (Jan. 24) - @ Atlético San Luis* (this match was scheduled earlier than Week 3 due to the start of the CONCACAF Champions Cup)

In his absence, manager Robert Dante Siboldi stated they’re happy with their current substitute keepers to help fill in for the Argentine star during the time he’s out. Those keepers are Felipe Rodríguez and Miguel Ortega. Siboldi didn’t make clear as to who he plans to start in their season opener at León.

However, it is worth noting it was Rodríguez who got the nod in the only match Nahuel missed last season - the regular season finale against América in the Uni that ended in a scoreless draw. He’s also the keeper that came on in place of Guzmán for the final 22 minutes of extra time once he was sent off. So, it’s pretty safe to assume Siboldi will roll with Rodríguez unless something unexpected comes up.

No offense to the other Tigres keepers, but Nahuel’s absence will be felt and will give the other teams an advantage in a way. When you have such a determining and quality keeper as Guzmán, any game he misses makes you feel unsafe on defense. He’ll make his season debut in their Week 3 match when they visit Querétaro on January 28th.