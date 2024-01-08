Mexico announce U-20 squad for Torneo del Sol

Mexico have announced the first call up list of 2024 for their U-20 team as they start preparations for the CONCACAF Championship in the summer. They’ll take part in the Torneo del Sol, a youth tournament held in Guadalajara where they will face a number of state and regional teams from Mexico. This will be the debut of new U-20 Coach Eduardo Arce, who is tasked with getting the team to the 2025 U-20 World Cup after the huge failure in the 2022 edition which not only meant they missed out on the last World Cup, but also the 2024 Olympic Games.

The call up list was the following:

Goalkeepers: Pablo Lara (Pumas), Emmanuel Ochoa (San Jose Earthquakes).

Defenders: Angel Chavez (Necaxa), Ari Contreras (Chivas), Gael Delgado (América), Jose Pachuca (Puebla), Francisco Mendez (Chivas) , Carlos Mendiola (Puebla), Ricardo Juarez (FC Juarez), Luis Carrillo (Mazatlan).

Midfielders: Elias Montiel (Pachuca), Xavier Biscayzacu (Defensor Sporting), Anthony Ramirez (Dallas FC), Antonio Herrera (Seattle Sounders), Brandon Tellez (Chivas), Iker Fimbres (Monterrey), Marco Hernandez (Pumas), Ariel Castro (Chivas), Daniel Marquez (Necaxa).

Forwards: Stephano Carrillo (Santos), Thiago Gigena (Newell’s Old Boys), Ian Orozco (FC Juárez).

The Torneo del Sol will take place from January 9th to the 13th in the Deportivo Villa Primavera in Zapopan. Mexico will start their participation against the Centro-Sur regional team in January 9th. They will then face Chivas (U-20) on January 10th and close out their group participation against Occidente regional team on January 11th. The top two teams in the Group would play the semifinal on Friday, January 12th and the winners will play the final on January 13th.