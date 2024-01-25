América defeat FC Juárez 2-0 on the road as current champs continue strong start

Club América won their third game of the season as they took down Juárez 2-0 on the road. The Águilas dominated the first half while Bravos dominated the second. Unfortunately, the home side were not able to make anything of their dominant second half. Now they look towards their next game against Atlas while the Águilas will face Necaxa on the road.

América started the action in the ninth minute as Julián Quiñones sent the ball into the box, but Juárez players were able to get it out before it became a threat. A minute later, Salvador Reyes had his chance on goal, but once again the defense was able to get it out. In the 14th minute, Diego Valdés had a clear chance to score, but hesitated attempting to get a better angle and had the ball taken away due to his lack of action. Two minutes later and Valdés made sure he didn’t make the same mistake twice.

Gol de @ClubAmerica ante Juárez. Anota Diego Valdés pic.twitter.com/fiPxmUklHV — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) January 25, 2024

Quiñones took it up the field where he found an unmarked Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón who didn’t hesitate to send the ball to Valdés. The Chilean this time didn’t think twice and tapped the ball with his chest to better control it, followed by kicking the rebound into the back of the net to open the scoring. This would be ‘Chicote’s’ first assist for the Águilas since his arrival.

Calderón has had a promising start in his first three games. Juárez had their chance to equalize the game in the 19th minute when Michael Santos got in between the América backline, but before he got his shot off, the flag went up and the whistle blew indicating the play dead. In the 26th minute, América had their best chance to double their lead when ‘Chava’ Reyes’ shot hit the post and the ball ended up at Quiñones’ feet, who for some reason could not get his shot on target. In the 39th minute, Aitor García gave Bravos their best chance of the half when he took his shot at goal, but unfortunately hit the crossbar.

Bravos started the second half right away as they had their chance at goal in the first minute of action when García had the best shot of the night. He sent the ball flying towards goal, but Luis Angel Malagón was there to deflect it out. After stopping the shot, the keeper remained on the ground with an apparent left arm injury. After a few minutes however, he got back up and all América nation was able to breathe a sigh of relief. Malagón is one of the most, if not the most important player, as he has saved the team countless times and played a huge part in their 14th trophy.

In the 53rd minute, Juárez’s frustration came out when Kevin Álvarez was fouled on the sideline by a Juárez player who was warming up. Moises Mosquera lost his cool and when Álvarez went to throw the ball in, Mosquera kicked him in the knee. There was no reason for the kick and it was obvious he was frustrated for his teammates and was lucky he was only shown a yellow.

A few minutes later, a controversial play occurred when Bravos got a free kick and it looked as if the ball went into the net before ‘Chicote’ kicked it out. Luis Enrique Santander was never sent to take another look and the broadcast angle left much to be desired. Since there weren’t any clear takes, it was hard to decide if the ball went in or not. By the 67th minute, Henry Martín was subbed in and three minutes later, he had his first chance of the night as he found himself with the ball and kicked it towards goal, but Sebastián Jurado was there to make the stop. After this attempt, the Águilas slowed down and allowed the home team to take control of the game. Thankfully for them, they weren’t able to get any of their shots in the back of the net. It wasn’t until the 84th minute when América put the nail in the coffin.

Álvaro Fidalgo anota para el @ClubAmerica pic.twitter.com/nKh3Z9eek0 — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) January 25, 2024

As Alejandro Zendejas made his way up the field, he found Valdés who got it to Álvaro Fidalgo for the second and final goal of the night. Somehow, no Bravos player marked Fidalgo which is exactly what Valdés saw when he crossed the ball into Juárez’s final third. The home side had dominated the second half and one simple mistake cost them any kind of chance to get back into the game.

Club América have now collected nine points in three games where they have yet to allow any goals and have scored six. On the other hand, Juárez have only rescued one point in three games and have yet to score a single goal. They are continuing where they left off last season - near the bottom of the table. So many things have to change with Juárez if they want to have a successful season while Club América are slowly coming together as they work towards the Bicampeonato.