Tigres defeat a spirited Chivas in very lucky match

Chivas gave a spirited performance last night, but it wasn’t enough to get a result as Tigres topped them by a 1-0 score. While El Rebaño were the better team through the 90 minutes, they failed to convert a number of chances while Tigres took advantage of a great goal to get the victory.

The match started with Tigres coming out with Juan Brunetta from the start in their first home match of the Clausura 2024. After a great play and pass from José Juan Macías to Pavel Perez, his ateempt went just wide. Chivas continued on the offense, taking the home team by surprise. After a good run in the area, Macías made a pass that was just cleared before it reached Roberto Alvarado. Tigres’ defense continued to interrumpt Chivas’ dangerous attacks throughout the half.

After a counter, the ball reached André-Pierre Gignac, who then passed the ball to Brunetta, but his close range shot was blocked by Jesús Orozco. Tigres finally had a chance in the match as they started to even the match. A good cross by Gignac was just cleared by Chávez before Fernando Gorriarán could get to the ball and score from close range. Although Tigres had improved notably, the match remained scoreless as they went to halftime.

Both teams kept their same starting 11 for the second half. After a pass in the area, Víctor Guzmán looked to have been tripped in the area, but nothing was called. Then, during a counter attack, a great cross by Brunetta was brilliantly volleyed by Sebastián Córdova, who rocketed a shot past Chivas keeper, Raúl Rangel, and into the net to give Tigres the 1-0 lead. It was a great goal against the run of play, especially from Córdova, who hadn’t given a great match to that point.

Chivas subbed out José Juan Macías for Cade Cowell while Tigres subbed out goal scorer Sebastián Córdova for Luis Quiñones. After getting into the area, Brunetta was brought down, but nothing was given, even after Tigres’ players asked for a PK. The rain started to really fall in Monterrey and the field conditions started to get very slippery. After getting the ball lowered by Beltrán, Cowell got off a right-footed shot that went well wide in an open shot inside the area.

A lobbed ball was sent into the area for Pérez who crossed it in, but both Cowell and Alan Mozo whiffed on their possible close range tap ins. Tigres subbed out André-Pierre Gignac and Fernando Gorriarán for Nicolás Ibáñez and Juan Pablo Vigon. Chivas subbed out Pavel Perez for Ronaldo Cisneros. On a counter, Alvarado got a wide open chance, but he volleyed the ball well wide.

A good play from Quiñones ended up with a cross turned shot that was saved by Rangel. A counter by Cowell was wasted when instead of passing, the youngster tried to dribble and lost the ball. During the play, Javier Aquino got injured. He would get medical attention and had to leave the match, which left Tigres with 10 players since they’d already made all five substitutions. A cross into the area was headed by Gilberto Sepúlveda, but was saved by Tigres keeper, Carlos Felipe Rodríguez. However, the ball was left there for Guzmán to pounce on it and score, but the goal was correctly ruled offside.

A few minutes later, after getting the ball in the area, Quiñones fired a left-footed shot that got past Rangel for a 2nd Tigres score. The ref, however, went to VAR and judged there was a Tigres attacker offside that interacted with the play and the goal was called off. Despite this, a minute later, the match ended and Tigres claimed the win.

Chivas played a much better match than they did in their season opener and yet got a negative result by losing to Tigres. While they were the better team, they failed to convert and even create much danger as they mostly sent their shots wide and Carlos Felipe Rodríguez barely had any activity, although he definitely had nervous moments. Chivas will need to work on their finishing, but so far have shown to be offensive under new manager Fernando Gago. Tigres get the victory, but were extremely lucky to do so, and will need to improve. They have a tough matchup on Wednesday as they travel for a mid-week match against San Luis. Chivas will have another away match as they travel north to face Tijuana.