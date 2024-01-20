San Luis get solid victory over Pumas in Clausura 2024 home opener

Atlético San Luis started their Clausura 2024 season at home with a 3-1 victory over Pumas. They struck at the right times and were the better team although Pumas came close to getting a tie. The potosinos seem to be have picked up right where they left off after their semifinal run in the Apertura 2023 as they just defeated the other losing semifinalist.

The match started with Pumas coming out for the first time with both Rogelio Funes Mori and Guillermo Martinez in the starting 11. After a weak header by Funes Mori to get things started, San Luis responded with a run by Ricardo Sanchez, who sent in a good cross that went past Pumas keeper, Julio González, and was easily tapped in by Leo Bonatini for the goal that gave San Luis the 1-0 lead. San Luis continued creating chances and were clearly dominating the match.

Pumas responded with a great cross by Cesar Huerta that found Eduardo Salvio, whose right-footed volley hit the post in what was Pumas’ best chance of the match at that point. Pumas started to gain possession and create for themselves as San Luis appeared to tire somewhat. After a foul, there was a scuffle between Bonatini and Adrian Aldrete, but nothing came, except a yellow for the Pumas defender. After a hard foul, it appeared Funes Mori was injured and needed medical attention, but he would remain in the match. The halftime whistle blew and although Pumas had evened things out, they were still trailing as they headed into the dressing room.

The second half started with the injured Rogelio Funes Mori subbed out for Robert Ergas. Off a corner kick, the ball was headed into the path of a wide open Salvio who scored from close range, but the goal was ruled to be offside. Pumas continued their assault, but to no avail. San Luis responded, and after getting past the visitors’ defense, Vitinho got into the area and waited for Sebastien Salles-Lamonge to get into the area and fire his shot past González to score and give San Luis the 2-0 lead. In the ensuing celebration, González got into it with a San Luis player and was shown a yellow that might’ve been a red. Later, replays showed the play started from a throw in where the San Luis player was stepping on the line and the goal shouldn’t have counted.

Pumas would respond. After winning the ball just outside the area, Ergas sent in a cross that went past Sánchez and found a wide open Ulises Rivas, who put the ball into the empty net to score and put the score 2-1. The visitors’s search for the tie continued, with a great cross from Huerta that found Martínez, but upon lowering the ball, he sent his shot well wide in a bad miss.

In the ensuing play, San Luis countered quickly and Benjamin Galdames got past his defender and fired a left-footed shot past González to score and give San Luis the 3-1 lead. Martínez’s miss proved incredibly costly. Off a counter, Castro got into the area and had his shot saved by González. Andrés Sánchez was tested by Pumas in the dying minutes and kept the score as it was, allowing San Luis to get their second win of the season.

San Luis continued their great level of play from the Apertura 2023 by getting their second victory of the season in as many tries. At times playing really well, they were able to get the victory over a Pumas side that have also shown some good things. Pumas should curse the play where Martínez came close to getting the tying goal, but failed. Also, for a second consecutive week, a bad referee decision hampered the team. Pumas will head home next where they face a tough Pachuca side, while San Luis have a mid-week match against Apertura 2023 finalist Tigres.