Mexicans Abroad: How to Watch

MLS
Hector Herrera - Houston Dynamo - Season over.
Chicharito - Still without a team, yet rumors persist he will return to Chivas.
Carlos Vela - LAFC vs. No official statement has been made, but there are multiple rumors of where he will go next. Either back to La Liga, back to Mexico, or even to city rivals LA Galaxy.
La Liga
Andres Guardado - Rumors were flying that ‘El Principito’ would make his way back to Mexico to play for Club León. The news became official as Leon released the video welcoming the Mexican player back home.
Había una vez... Un principito y un León— Club León (@clubleonfc) January 18, 2024
¡Bienvenido, @AGuardado18! #AndresGuardado pic.twitter.com/EhSrryAARR
Cesar Montes - Almeria vs. Real Madrid
Sunday January 21, 2024 - 7:15 AM PT/9:15 AM CT/11:15 AM ET - ESPN+, FuboTV. ESPN Deportes, Sky HD (MEX)
Julian Araujo - UD Las Palmas vs. Rayo Vallecano
Saturday January 20, 2024 - 5:00 AM PT/7:00 AM CT/8:00 AM ET - ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, FuboTV, Sky HD (MEX)
Jordan Carrillo - Has headed back to Santos after his time abroad as he looks for guaranteed minutes.
Jordan Carrillo vivirá una nueva etapa con los Guerreros del Santos Laguna. ⚔️ #PrimeroGuerrero— Club Santos (@ClubSantos) January 13, 2024
️ https://t.co/HoMravtsbw pic.twitter.com/3FQyXxElgr
Esteban Lozano - Sporting Gijon vs. Tenerife
Saturday January 20, 2024 - 9:30 AM PT/11:30 AM CT/12:30 PM ET - No broadcast available
Eredivisie
Santiago Gimenez - Feyenoord vs. Vitesse
Sunday January 21, 2024 - 5:30 AM PT/7:30 AM CT/8:30 AM ET - ESPN+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico
Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano - PSV vs. Utrecht
Sunday January 21, 2024 - 3:15 AM PT/5:15 AM CT/6:15 AM ET - ESPN+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico
Premier League
Raul Jimenez - Fulham FC vs. Liverpool
Wednesday January 24, 2024 - 12:00 PM PT/2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET - ESPN+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico
Edson Alvarez - West Ham vs. Sheffield United
Sunday January 21, 2024 - 6:00 AM PT/8:00 AM CT/9:00 AM ET - Telemundo, USA Network, FuboTV, Paramount+ (MEX)
Super League Greece 1
Orbelin Pineda - AEK Athens vs. Atromitos
Sunday January 21, 2024 - 7:30 AM PT/9:30 AM CT/10:30 AM ET - SportPlus, Claro Sports
Rodolfo Pizarro -AEK Athens vs. Atromitos
Sunday January 21, 2024 - 7:30 AM PT/9:30 AM CT/10:30 AM ET - SportPlus, Claro Sports
Serie A
Johan Vasquez - Genoa vs. Salernitana
Sunday January 21, 2024 - 9:00 AM PT/11:00 AM CT/12:00 PM ET - Paramount+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico
Guillermo Ochoa - Salernitana vs. Genoa
Sunday January 21, 2024 - 9:00 AM PT/11:00 AM CT/12:00 PM ET - Paramount+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico
Belgian First League
Gerardo Arteaga - KRC Genk vs. Cercle Brugge
Saturday January 20, 2024- 7:00 AM PT/9:00 AM CT/11:00 AM ET - DAZN
Russian Premier League
Luis Chavez - Dynamo Moscow vs. Al-Wakrah
Thursday January 25, 2024 - TBD - No international broadcast available
Primeira Liga
Jorge Sanchez - FC Porto vs. Moreirense
Saturday January 20, 2024 - 12:30 PM PT/2:30 PM CT/3:30 PM ET - FuboTV, GolTV
Women’s Side
Maria Sanchez - Houston Dash - Out of season - Sanchez signed a deal that made her the best paid Mexican in the entire league.
María Sánchez's journey to the NWSL is an incredible story of grit and determination. @Maria17_7 | @HoustonDash pic.twitter.com/b5mLE105fA— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) January 17, 2024
Diana Ordoñez - Houston Dash - Out of season
Emily Alvarado - Houston Dash - Out of season
Scarlett Camberos - The Bay FC - Out of season
Liga F
Kenti Robles - Real Madrid vs. Chelsea
Wednesday January 24. 2024 - 12:00 PM PT/2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET - DAZN
Jimena Lopez - Valencia vs. Eibar
Sunday January 21, 2024 - 7:00 AM PT/9:00 AM CT/10:00 AM ET - DAZN
With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
