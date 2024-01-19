Mexicans Abroad: How to Watch

MLS

Hector Herrera - Houston Dynamo - Season over.

Chicharito - Still without a team, yet rumors persist he will return to Chivas.

Carlos Vela - LAFC vs. No official statement has been made, but there are multiple rumors of where he will go next. Either back to La Liga, back to Mexico, or even to city rivals LA Galaxy.

La Liga

Andres Guardado - Rumors were flying that ‘El Principito’ would make his way back to Mexico to play for Club León. The news became official as Leon released the video welcoming the Mexican player back home.

Cesar Montes - Almeria vs. Real Madrid

Sunday January 21, 2024 - 7:15 AM PT/9:15 AM CT/11:15 AM ET - ESPN+, FuboTV. ESPN Deportes, Sky HD (MEX)

Julian Araujo - UD Las Palmas vs. Rayo Vallecano

Saturday January 20, 2024 - 5:00 AM PT/7:00 AM CT/8:00 AM ET - ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, FuboTV, Sky HD (MEX)

Jordan Carrillo - Has headed back to Santos after his time abroad as he looks for guaranteed minutes.

Jordan Carrillo vivirá una nueva etapa con los Guerreros del Santos Laguna. ⚔️ #PrimeroGuerrero



️ https://t.co/HoMravtsbw pic.twitter.com/3FQyXxElgr — Club Santos (@ClubSantos) January 13, 2024

Esteban Lozano - Sporting Gijon vs. Tenerife

Saturday January 20, 2024 - 9:30 AM PT/11:30 AM CT/12:30 PM ET - No broadcast available

Eredivisie

Santiago Gimenez - Feyenoord vs. Vitesse

Sunday January 21, 2024 - 5:30 AM PT/7:30 AM CT/8:30 AM ET - ESPN+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico

Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano - PSV vs. Utrecht

Sunday January 21, 2024 - 3:15 AM PT/5:15 AM CT/6:15 AM ET - ESPN+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico

Premier League

Raul Jimenez - Fulham FC vs. Liverpool

Wednesday January 24, 2024 - 12:00 PM PT/2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET - ESPN+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico

Edson Alvarez - West Ham vs. Sheffield United

Sunday January 21, 2024 - 6:00 AM PT/8:00 AM CT/9:00 AM ET - Telemundo, USA Network, FuboTV, Paramount+ (MEX)

Super League Greece 1

Orbelin Pineda - AEK Athens vs. Atromitos

Sunday January 21, 2024 - 7:30 AM PT/9:30 AM CT/10:30 AM ET - SportPlus, Claro Sports

Rodolfo Pizarro -AEK Athens vs. Atromitos

Sunday January 21, 2024 - 7:30 AM PT/9:30 AM CT/10:30 AM ET - SportPlus, Claro Sports

Serie A

Johan Vasquez - Genoa vs. Salernitana

Sunday January 21, 2024 - 9:00 AM PT/11:00 AM CT/12:00 PM ET - Paramount+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico

Guillermo Ochoa - Salernitana vs. Genoa

Sunday January 21, 2024 - 9:00 AM PT/11:00 AM CT/12:00 PM ET - Paramount+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico

Belgian First League

Gerardo Arteaga - KRC Genk vs. Cercle Brugge

Saturday January 20, 2024- 7:00 AM PT/9:00 AM CT/11:00 AM ET - DAZN

Russian Premier League

Luis Chavez - Dynamo Moscow vs. Al-Wakrah

Thursday January 25, 2024 - TBD - No international broadcast available

Primeira Liga

Jorge Sanchez - FC Porto vs. Moreirense

Saturday January 20, 2024 - 12:30 PM PT/2:30 PM CT/3:30 PM ET - FuboTV, GolTV

Women’s Side

NWSL

Maria Sanchez - Houston Dash - Out of season - Sanchez signed a deal that made her the best paid Mexican in the entire league.

María Sánchez's journey to the NWSL is an incredible story of grit and determination. @Maria17_7 | @HoustonDash pic.twitter.com/b5mLE105fA — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) January 17, 2024

Diana Ordoñez - Houston Dash - Out of season

Emily Alvarado - Houston Dash - Out of season

Scarlett Camberos - The Bay FC - Out of season

Liga F

Kenti Robles - Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

Wednesday January 24. 2024 - 12:00 PM PT/2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET - DAZN

Jimena Lopez - Valencia vs. Eibar

Sunday January 21, 2024 - 7:00 AM PT/9:00 AM CT/10:00 AM ET - DAZN

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!