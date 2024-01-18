Gignac’s 200th goal puts him in historic company... and gives Tigres season opener ‘W’

With 13 minutes plus stoppage time left in León last night and with a 1-1 bind, Guido Pizarro rose to head a corner kick cross into the six-yard box where a streaking André-Pierre Gignac slid to beat the defender to the ball and push it into the net to give Tigres the definitive 2-1 victory on the road to open up their Clausura 2024. And with it, he scored his 200th goal with the San Nicolás club.

The Frenchman’s historic night has now placed him in unique company, with only 2 other Liga MX players ever reaching said milestone with a single club; José Saturnino Cardozo and Jared Borgetti.

Cardozo scored a total of 257 goals with Toluca throughout his 10-year career, 249 of them coming in Liga MX matches (regular season and liguilla). Borgetti scored a total of 252 goals in Liga MX, of which 205 came with the Santos Laguna jersey. Gignac just joined these two legends last night with his clutch score.

In terms of all-time Liga MX scorers, ‘Cabinho’ leads the pack with 312 goals, followed by Carlos Hermosillo’s 294. Borgetti (252) and Cardozo (249) sit in 3rd and 4th, respectively.

With his 200th Liga MX score, Gignac sits 9th all-time. Up next on the list for the Tigres striker is León great Adalberto López with 201, followed by Luis Roberto Alves ‘Zague’ with 209. Those two could easily be eclipsed by the Frenchman come season end.

Yet another accomplishment for the Tigres legend who continues to prove why at the young age of 38, he continues to be essential in Siboldi’s system and for this club’s overall mystique. Tigres now gear up to host Chivas on Sunday night in their home opener.