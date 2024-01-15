Mexico U20 crush Liga Premier and qualify to Torneo del Sol Final

Mexico U20 had a very convincing performance as they crushed Liga Premier by a 5-0 score in the Torneo del Sol 2024 Semifinal. Mexico will now play in the final against Seleccion Norte on Saturday, where they should be heavy favorites.

After winning all their games and not allowing a goal in the group stage, Mexico U20 were heavy favorites in the final and they made things clear early on. Eight minutes into the match, a cross into the area found Ian Orozco, who dove into the ball to connect and score, giving Mexico the 1-0 lead. The match became even, but with Mexico holding on to the lead, it was on Liga Premier to go on the offense and yet they weren’t doing much damage. Mexico kept having opportunities and dominating the match, and it looked like Liga Premier was going to be lucky to only go down by a goal at halftime. Then minutes before the halftime break, Mexico got a free kick that proved costly to Liga Premier. Cristopher Benitez hit a great right footed shot off of that free kick to score and give Mexico the 2-0 deserved lead that they will take to halftime.

The second half started and Mexico went on the offense, troubling Liga Premier. It wouldn’t take long for them to force the goalkeeper to make a good save on a shot from Xavier Biscayzacu. Then Iker Fimbres got the ball and got into the area, hitting a right footed shot past the goalkeeper to give Mexico the 3-0 lead. Mexico continued to dominate and would kill the match in great style. After getting a good cross off of a counter, Stephano Carrillo got a half-bicycle kick volley that went past the keeper to score the 4-0 in what was Mexico’s best goal of the tournament. Mexico kept dominating the match completely as Liga Premier just held on and took the punishment. After a good combination play, Stephano Carrillo got into the area and got off a left footed shot that went in to score and give Mexico the 5-0 score. It would remain that way, and Mexico booked their ticket to the final.

Mexico played their best match of the tournament as they completely dominated the match from the start and got a deserved crushing victory over Liga Premier in the Semifinal of the tournament. They will now face Seleccion Norte in the final. Norte defeated Seleccion Sureste in the other Semifinal by a 1-0 score. Mexico will be heavy favorites as they have been improving each match and have yet to concede a goal so far, but finals are very tricky and overconfidence has been Mexico’s Achilles heel at times. Still, if Mexico plays as they have been playing so far, they will be favored to win the 2024 Torneo de Sol on Saturday and have a solid start to their 2024 campaign.