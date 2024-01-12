Mexico U-20 make it 3 for 3 in Torneo del Sol 2024

Coach Eduardo Arce had a great start to his tenure coaching Mexico’s U-20 team after winning their 3 matches in the Torneo del Sol. Mexico defeated the Selección Centro/Sur, Chivas U-17, and Selección Occidente to get all 9 points and qualify to the semifinal. They’ll now face the Liga TDP team, a team made of the best youth players from the Liga TDP (Mexico’s 4th division).

Mexico made their debut against the Selección Centro-Sur, a team made up of the better youth talent in the South and Central region of Mexico. The U-20 team dominated, but were stifled up until a great run from Antonio Herrera finished with a cross into the path of Thiago Gigena, who would open the scoring. Mexico continued to dominate and once again Gigena would strike by taking advantage of a terrible mistake crom the Centro/Sur goalkeeper, to score into the empty net and grab the 2-0 lead. Mexico continued to dominate but the match finished with no more goals scored as Mexico got an easy win.

Mexico would go to their next match with the toughest challenge against Chivas U-17. While they did get their most lopsided score, this would go against the run of play. Mexico’s goalkeeper Pablo Lara had to make a couple of saves before Mexico got their 4-0 victory. Still, Mexico were the superior team and going to the halftime break with the scoreless tie wasn’t deserved. It wasn’t surprising when Mexico opened the scoring with a volley from Daniel Marquez. Chivas tried to move up and get the goal which allowed Mexico to get better chances, and a header from Marco Hernandez put the team up by a 2-0 score. Chivas defense then would make two mistakes that Stephano Carrillo would take advantage of to score twice and get the 4-0 lead just in time for the streaming from Liga TDP to fuzz out and have people miss the final 10 minutes of the match.

With Mexico only needing a single point to win their group, they once again dominated their match, but struggled to score before another terrible mistake allowed them to open the scoring. A bad pass from the defense right to Thiago Gigena allowed him to get a clear shot into the net to score just a minute before the halftime whistle break. The second half had Mexico dominating again and after a shot from Xavier Biscayzacu wasn’t cleared by the keeper, Gigena would get to the rebound and score the definitive 2-0 goal.

Mexico won the group and will now face the Liga TDP for a place in the Torneo del Sol final. While Mexico dominated every match as expected, they will face a tougher task even though they should still be favorites in every game. Thus, the start of Arce’s tenure so far has lived to their expectations, but it’s just a start of the process that leads to the 2024 U-20 championship in the summer.