Arsenal’s Marcelo Flores reportedly set to join Tigres on permanent transfer

A surprising turn of events to say the very least. After a 2022-23 year of speculation after being loaned to LaLiga Smartbank’s Real Oviedo, managing to get on the field just 15 times (13 league, 2 Copa del Rey), garnering a grand total of 685 minutes played between the two, and going scoreless with just one assist in the entire football season, Marcelo Flores’s return to the Premier League’s side this summer was surrounded by question marks.

While some were sure he’d be placed elsewhere in Europe, some even figured he’d stick around with the Gunners to some degree, whether it be in the youth teams or as part of the senior squad. Well, none of those ended up being true apparently. According to reports, Flores has finalized a move with Arsenal to Mexican side and current Liga MX champs Tigres UANL. It’s said to be a 4-year deal for the attacking midfielder running through 2027, with the total fee still undisclosed, pending a medical and physical.

Flores will join the winningest and biggest team in Mexico over the last decade, who are in a retooling and refreshening phase, if you will, as their recent signings (Diego Lainez and Ozziel Herrera) along with other youngsters who are already a big part of the organization, such as Raymundo Fulgencio, clearly suggest they’re looking to get younger, with their main pieces slowly beginning to age. That’s not to say they’re sacrificing said superstars just yet. Proof of this the recent title over Chivas in May. But they are aware a decline could come at any minute now.

While the rest of the clubs stay quiet during this FIFA break, Tigres have found a way to make yet another splash, with current ownership group CEMEX showing just how intent they are on winning. It’s also the main reason why this club has been so successful over the past 12, 13 years; they can’t get enough of winning and are willing to take a shot on this clearly talented youngster who they feel just hasn’t gotten the right shot to prove himself yet.

If Tigres were already a main title contender / candidate, this move will further that, as they add another weapon to their already talented squad, and with it can also allow for a potential Mexican NT player to see minutes and start his developmental / blooming process with the World Cup just under 3 years away, if he does have it in him.