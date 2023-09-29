Mexicans Abroad: How to Watch

MLS

Hector Herrera - Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas

Saturday September 30, 2023 - 5:30 PM PT/7:30 PM CT/8:30 PM ET - Apple TV

Herrera helped lead the team to a 2-1 win over Inter Miami a few days ago for the U.S. Open Cup trophy. Now all that’s left is for the Mexican international is to help lead the team to their first playoff appearance in years as the season winds down with its final four games.

Chicharito - LA Galaxy vs. Portland

Saturday September 30, 2023 - 7:30 PM PT/9:30 PM CT/10:30 PM ET - Apple TV

STILL OUT DUE TO INJURY

Carlos Vela - LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake

Sunday October 1, 2023 - 5:00 PM PT/7:00 PM CT/8:00 PM ET - Apple TV

Played 77 minutes in the Campeones Cup final which ended with yet another loss for the Los Angeles-based team. Now they look towards league play where they will focus on ending the season on a high note after weeks of bad play.

La Liga

Andres Guardado - Real Betis vs. Valencia

Sunday October 1, 2023 - 12:00 PM PT/2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET - ESPN+, FuboTV, Sky HD (MEX)

Played 73 minutes in a 1-1 draw in their midweek game a few days ago. Seeing how his minutes have been inconsistent so far, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he only played a small amount of minutes this coming weekend.

Cesar Montes - Almeria vs. Granada

Sunday October 1, 2023 - 5:00 AM PT/7:00 AM CT/8:00 AM ET - ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, FuboTV, Sky HD (MEX)

While Montes has become a staple in the backline, the team has not had the best start to the season as they currently sit in last place with no wins. They face Granada this Sunday after a weekday match earlier this week.

Julian Araujo - UD Las Palmas vs. Celta Vigo

Monday October 2, 2023 - 12:00 PM PT/2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET - ESPN+, FuboTV, Sky HD (MEX)

While the team lost 0-2 to Real Madrid, Araujo had one of his best games that may just have saved the team from losing by an even bigger margin.

Jordan Carrillo - Sporting Gijon vs. Huesca

Sunday October 1, 2023 - 12:00 PM PT/2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET - ESPN+

The start of the season has Carrillo with limited minutes, but this season has already gone better than the last where he went weeks without a start in European football due to his struggle to adapt to a new style of play.

Esteban Lozano - Sporting Gijon ‘B’ vs. Tuilla

Saturday September 30, 2023 - 8:00 AM PT/10:00 AM CT/11:00 AM ET - No legal stream available

While the youngster has started to play with the ‘B’ team, he’s already scored two goals.

Eredivisie

Santiago Gimenez - Feyenoord vs. Go Ahead Eagles

Saturday September 30, 2023 - 7:30 AM PT/9:30 AM CT/10:30AM ET - ESPN+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico

Scored his first hat-trick against Ajax and will look to add to his record of goals this weekend.

Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano - PSV vs. FC Volendam

Saturday September 30, 2023 - 9:45AM PT/11:45 AM CT/12:45PM ET - ESPN+, ESPN Mexico, Star+ (MEX)

Scored his first goal since his return and will look for a second this weekend.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez - Fulham FC vs. Chelsea

Monday October 2, 2023 - 12:00 PM PT/2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET - Universo, NBC Sports, FuboTV, Paramount+ (MEX)

Has yet to score his first goal with Fulham.

Edson Alvarez - West Ham vs. Sheffield United

Saturday September 30, 2023 - 7:00 AM PT/9:00 AM CT/10:00 AM ET - Peacock, Paramount+ (MEX)

Has played a vital role for the team since his arrival. He only played 24 minutes during a midweek matchup as a means to rest up for this weekend’s game.

Super League Greece 1

Orbelin Pineda - AEK Athens vs. OFI

Monday October 2, 2023 - 10:00 AM PT/12:00 PM CT/1:00 PM ET - No legal stream available

Was not part of the weekday matchup most likely to get some rest since there will only be a few days to rest before this Monday’s game.

Rodolfo Pizarro -AEK Athens vs. OFI

Monday October 2, 2023 - 10:00 AM PT/12:00 PM CT/1:00 PM ET - No legal stream available

Played 60 minutes in a 2-1 win. It looks like he has fully overcome an injury that left him off the roster over the past week.

Serie A

Johan Vasquez - Genoa vs. Udinese

Sunday October 1, 2023 - 6:00 AM PT/8:00 AM CT/9:00 AM ET - Paramount+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN3 Mexico

Played the full match in a 4-1 win over Roma where he’s slowly shown how he is a vital piece to the backline.

Guillermo Ochoa - Salernitana vs. Inter Milan

Saturday September 30, 2023 - 11:45 AM PT/1:45 PM CT/2:45 PM ET - Paramount+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico

The season has been a rough one for Ochoa and company as they have yet to win a game.

Belgian First League

Gerardo Arteaga - KRC Genk vs. Westerlo

Sunday October 1, 2023 - 7:00 AM PT/9:00 AM CT/10:00 AM ET - DAZN Belgium (Geoblocked)

Played the full game in a 1-1 draw during a midweek match. Now the Mexican international will prepare for the next game this coming weekend.

Russian Premier League

Luis Chavez - Dynamo Moscow vs. Akhmat Grozny

Sunday October 1, 2023 - 9:00 AM PT/11:00 AM CT/12:00 PM ET - Match Premier (RUS)

While some players have a hard time adjusting to a new league, that has not been the case for Chavez who has won his way into the starting lineup. He has yet to score his first goal for the team, but this weekend might just be the game he finally gets it.

Primeira Liga

Jorge Sanchez - FC Porto vs. Benfica

Friday September 29, 2023 - 12:15 PM PT/2:15 PM CT/3:15 PM ET - Fubo TV, Fanatiz, GOL TV USA, GOLTV LatinoAmerica

Hasn’t seen many minutes since his arrival and might just spend another game on the bench this coming weekend.

Women’s Side

NWSL

Maria Sanchez - Houston Dash vs. Gotham FC

Sunday October 1, 2023 - 3:30 PM PT/5:30 PM CT/6:30 PM ET - CBS Sports Network

Is coming off the international break where she saw significant minutes with the Mexican National Team.

Diana Ordoñez - Houston Dash vs. Gotham FC

Sunday October 1, 2023 - 3:30 PM PT/5:30 PM CT/6:30 PM ET - CBS Sports Network

May or may not be available to play after she suffered a head injury while away on national duty.

Emily Alvarado - Houston Dash vs. Gotham FC

Sunday October 1, 2023 - 3:30 PM PT/5:30 PM CT/6:30 PM ET - CBS Sports Network

Has yet to see real minutes with the team and most likely will be sitting on the bench this weekend.

Scarlett Camberos - Angel City vs. Orlando Pride

Monday October 2, 2023 - 7:00 PM PT/9:00 PM CT/10:00 PM ET - CBS Sports Network

Is coming off national team duty where she played significant minutes. Hopefully she is not too fatigued considering she has become a vital player for Angel City who are still fighting for a place in the playoffs.

Liga F

Kenti Robles - Real Madrid vs. Granadilla Tenerife

Sunday October 1, 2023 - 3:00 AM PT/5:00 AM CT/6:00 AM ET - DAZN YouTube

Is coming off international duty.

Jimena Lopez - Valencia vs. Villarreal

Saturday September 30, 2023 - 10:00 AM PT/12:00 PM CT/1:00 PM ET - DAZN YouTube

Coming off international break.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!