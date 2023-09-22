Mexicans Abroad: How to Watch

MLS

Hector Herrera - Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting KC

Saturday September 23, 2023 - 5:30PM PT/7:30PM CT/8:30PM ET- Apple TV

Played 86 minutes and scored a goal in the previous encounter. The team is currently in the top four in the Western Conference and a win this weekend would help them jump up to third place.

Chicharito - LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC Still out due to injury

Sunday September 24, 2023- 6:30PM PT/8:30PM CT/9:30PM ET - Apple TV

Carlos Vela - LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union

Saturday September 23, 2023 - 4:30PM PT/6:30PM CT/7:30PM ET - Apple TV

Vela and LAFC have struggled this year, so a win would help boost the team’s confidence as they finish out the regular season.

La Liga

Andres Guardado - Real Betis vs. Cadiz

Sunday September 24, 2023 - 9:30AM PT/11:30AM CT/12:30PM ET- ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, FuboTV, SkyHD (MEX)

Did not see any minutes in the Europa League opening match. Hopefully he’ll see meaningful minutes this weekend.

Cesar Montes - Almeria vs. Valencia

Saturday September 23, 2023 - 12:00PM PT/2:00PM CT/3:00PM ET - ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, FuboTV, SkyHD (MEX)

While Montes had a great debut, the team is not doing well and is currently last place with zero wins.

Julian Araujo - UD Las Palmas vs. Granada

Sunday September 24, 2023 - 9:30AM PT/11:30AM CT/12:30PM ET - ESPN+, SkyHD (MEX)

Has remained a staple in the back line since the start of the season.

Jordan Carrillo - Sporting Gijon vs. Andorra

Saturday September 23, 2023 - 5:00AM PT/7:00AM CT/8:00AM ET - LaLiga+

Did not see any minutes in the previous match.

Esteban Lozano - Sporting Gijon vs. Andorra

Saturday September 23, 2023 - 5:00AM PT/7:00AM CT/8:00AM ET - LaLiga+

Scored his first goal in the previous match.

Eredivisie

Santiago Gimenez - Feyenoord vs. Ajax

Sunday September 24, 2023 - 5:30AM PT/7:30AM CT/8:30AM ET - ESPN+, ESPN Mexico, Star+ (MEX)

The youngster missed out on a Champions League debut earlier this week after serving a suspension from last season.

Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano - PSV vs. Almere

Saturday September 23, 2024 - 11:00AM PT/1:00PM CT/2:00PM ET - ESPN+, ESPN2 Mexico, Star+ (MEX)

Did not have a great game in the first Champions League game earlier this week. Hopefully he’ll have a better showing this weekend.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez - Fulham FC vs. Crystal Palace

Saturday September 23, 2023 - 7:00AM PT/9:00AMP CT/10:0000AM ET - Peacock, Paramount+ (MEX)

It seems like he’s regaining the momentum he lost last season.

Edson Alvarez - West Ham vs. Liverpool

Sunday September 24, 2023 - 6:00AM PT/8:00AM CT/9:00AM ET - Peacock, Paramount+ (MEX)

He has made an immediate impact on the team to the point when he was subbed out due to injury in the previous game, his absence was felt. He’ll make his return this weekend.

Super League Greece 1

Orbelin Pineda - AEK Athens vs. Panathinaikos

Monday September 25, 2023 - 11:00AM PT/1:00PM CT/2:00PM ET - No legal stream available

Played in the Champions League game earlier this week where the team took home the victory and now they turn their attention to league play.

Rodolfo Pizarro -AEK Athens vs. Panathinaikos

Monday September 25, 2023 - 11:00AM PT/1:00PM CT/2:00PM ET- No legal stream available

He has been nursing an injury and was finally available to come off the bench during the Champions League match, but was unused. He might get minutes in this weekend’s match.

Serie A

Johan Vasquez - Genoa vs. Lecce

Friday September 22, 2023 - 11:45AM PT/1:45PM CT/2:45PM ET - Paramount+, ESPN2 Mexico, Star+ (MEX)

Vasquez has seen consistent minutes with the team after making his return where the team currently sit in the middle of the table.

Guillermo Ochoa - Salernitana vs. Frosinone

Friday September 22, 2023- 9:30AM PT/11:30AM CT/12:30PM ET - Paramount+, ESPN2 Mexico, Star+ (MEX)

Has maintained his position as the starting goalkeeper.

Belgian First League

Gerardo Arteaga - KRC Genk vs. STVV

Sunday September 24, 2023 - 4:30AM PT/6:30AM CT/7:30AM ET - No legal stream available

Continues to see inconsistent minutes with the Belgian team.

Russian Premier League

Luis Chavez - Dynamo Moscow vs. Spartak Moscow

Saturday September 23, 2023 - 9:00AM PT/11:00AM CT/12:00PM ET - No legal stream available

While he’s only played a hand full of games, Chavez has already earned a starting role with the team.

Primeira Liga

Jorge Sanchez - FC Porto vs. Gil Vicente

Saturday September 23, 2023 - 12:30PM PT/2:30PM CT/3:30PM ET - FuboTV, RTP International

Finally made his debut in the Champions League match earlier this week.

Women’s Side

NWSL

Maria Sanchez - Houston Dash International Duty

Diana Ordoñez - Houston Dash International Duty

Emily Alvarado - Houston Dash International Break

Scarlett Camberos - Angel City International Duty

Liga F

Kenti Robles - Real Madrid International Duty

Jimena Lopez - Valencia International Break

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!