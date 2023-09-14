Mexicans Abroad: How to Watch

MLS

Hector Herrera - Houston Dynamo vs. St. Louis

Saturday September 16, 2023 - 5:30PM PT/7:30PM CT/8:30PM ET - Apple TV

Has become a critical piece for Houston.

Chicharito - LA Galaxy vs. LAFC

Saturday September 16, 2023 - 7:30PM PT/9:30PM CT/10:30PM ET - Apple TV

STILL OUT WITH INJURY

Carlos Vela - LAFC vs. LA Galaxy

Saturday September 16, 2023 - 7:30PM PT/9:30PM CT/10:30PM ET - Apple TV

Vela and the team have continued to struggle as a spot in the playoffs is not secure after a tough stretch that dates back weeks.

La Liga

Andres Guardado - Real Betis vs. Barcelona

Saturday September 16, 2023 - 12:00PM PT/2:00PM CT/3:00PM ET - ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Will be available to play this weekend as the league resumes after an international break.

Cesar Montes - Almeria vs. Villareal

Sunday September 17, 2023 - 7:15AM PT/9:15AM CT/10:15AM ET - ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Has the possibility of making his debut with the team this weekend.

Julian Araujo - UD Las Palmas vs. Sevilla

Sunday September 17, 2023 - 9:30AM PT/11:30AM CT/12:30PM ET - ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

In his first few games with Las Palmas, the youngster has seen consistent minutes on the field. Hopefully he continues to play consistently and can further develop while on loan.

Jordan Carrillo - Sporting Gijon vs. Tenerife

Sunday September 17, 2023 - 12:00PM PT/2:00PM CT/3:00PM ET - LaLiga Sports TV

While he hasn’t been a consistent starter for the team, Carrillo has improved during his time in Spain.

Esteban Lozano - Sporting Gijon vs. Tenerife

Sunday September 17, 2023 - 12:00PM PT/2:00PM CT/3:00PM ET - LaLiga Sports TV

While the season has only recently started, Lozano has already shown a lot of promise.

Eredivisie

Santiago Gimenez - Feyenoord vs. Heerenveen

Saturday September 16, 2023 - 7:30AM PT/9:30AM CT/10:30AM ET - ESPN+, ESPN2 Mexico, Star+ (MEX)

In four games, the youngster has already scored five goals with the opportunity to add more this weekend.

Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano - PSV vs. NEC

Saturday September 16, 2023 - 11:00AM PT/1:00PM CT/2:00PM ET - ESPN+, ESPN2 Mexico, Star+ (MEX)

Will be available to make his return to PSV after receiving the green light to play earlier this week.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez - Fulham FC vs. Luton Town

Saturday September 16, 2023 - 7:00AM PT/9:00AM CT/10:00AM ET - Peacock, Paramount+ (MEX)

While his last year with the Wolves was unpleasant, the same can’t be said now as his time at Fulham has been positive and might be what he needs to return to the star player everyone knows.

Saturday September 16, 2023 - 7:00AM PT/9:00AM CT/10:00AM ET - FuboTV, Universo, NBC Sports App, Paramount+ (MEX)

In the first few games with West Ham, the Mexican international has been a critical piece and it’s no wonder the English team signed him.

Super League Greece 1

Orbelin Pineda - AEK Athens vs. Olympiakos

Sunday September 17, 2023 - 11:30AM PT/1:30PM CT/2:30PM ET - Claro Sports (FB page; MEX)

While he wasn’t able to help the team make it into the Champions League, the Mexican international will play a crucial role in helping the team retain the two titles they won last season.

Rodolfo Pizarro -AEK Athens vs. Olympiakos

Sunday September 17, 2023 - 11:30AM PT/1:30PM CT/2:30PM ET - Claro Sports (FB Page; MEX)

Has seen consistent minutes since joining the team and will look to solidify a starting role on the team.

Serie A

Johan Vasquez - Genoa vs. Napoli

Saturday September 16, 2023 - 11:45AM PT/1:45PM CT/2:45PM ET - Paramount+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN (MEX)

Upon his return to Genoa, it was unclear if he would be a starter on the team or if he would ride the bench. That, however, has been made clear as he has started 3 of 4 games with Genoa.

Guillermo Ochoa - Salernitana vs. Torino

Monday September 18, 2023 - 9:30AM PT/11:30AM CT/12:30PM ET - Paramount+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN (MEX)

Will be available to play as he has returned from international duty.

Belgian First League

Gerardo Arteaga - KRC Genk vs. Union Saint-Gilloise

Saturday September 16, 2023 - 9:15AM PT/11:15AM CT/12:15PM ET - No legal stream available

Arteaga’s situation hasn’t been the best so far this season. He went from being a starter last year to being a substitute this one. Maybe it’s time for the Mexican international to look for a new team.

Russian Premier League

Luis Chavez - Dynamo Moscow vs. Nizhny Novgorod

Friday September 15, 2023 - 9:00AM PT/11:00AM CT/12:00PM ET - No legal stream available

Has started to see consistent minutes with the team and there’s a big possibility he might start this weekend with the way he has been playing.

Primeira Liga

Jorge Sanchez - FC Porto vs. Estrela Amadora

Friday September 15, 2023 - 11:15AM PT/1:15PM CT/2:15PM ET - FuboTV, GolTV

Will be available to debut for the team.

Women’s Side

NWSL

Maria Sanchez - Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville

Friday September 15, 2023 - 4:30PM PT/6:30PM CT/7:30PM ET - Paramount+, nwslsoccer.com (International viewers)

Along with her teammates, Sanchez has struggled with Houston. Things might change for her and the team after the firing of Sam Laity was announced.

Diana Ordoñez - Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville

Friday September 15, 2023 - 4:30PM PT/6:30PM CT/7:30PM ET - Paramount+, nwslsoccer.com (International viewers)

When she first signed with Houston, the youngster became a critical piece for Houston, but eventually was sent to the bench. With the firing of former head coach Sam Laity, there’s a possibility the international might regain her starting position.

Emily Alvarado - Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville

Friday September 15, 2023 - 4:30PM PT/6:30PM CT/7:30PM ET - Paramount+, nwslsoccer.com (International viewers)

Since her arrival in Houston, Alvarado has only played a handful of games which has led many to question why she left France to sit on the bench in the United States.

Scarlett Camberos - Angel City vs. Chicago Red Stars

Sunday September 17, 2023 - 3:00PM PT/5:00PM CT/6:00PM ET - Paramount+, nwslsoccer.com (International viewers)

Since the naming of Becki Tweed as interim head coach, Camberos has been a critical piece for Angel City as the team fights for a spot in the playoffs with only four games left.

Liga F

Kenti Robles - Real Madrid vs. Valencia

Friday September 15, 2023 - 12:00PM PT/2:00PM CT/3:00PM ET - DAZN (YouTube)

Will debut in the 2023/2024 season after the players union and the league came to an agreement about pay, effectively ending the strike that postponed the first week of play.

Jimena Lopez - Valencia vs. Real Madrid

Friday September 15, 2023 - 12:00PM PT/2:00PM CT/3:00PM ET - DAZN (YouTube)

Will debut in the 2023/2024 season after the players union and the league came to an agreement about pay, effectively ending the strike that postponed the first week of play.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that’s the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!