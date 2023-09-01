Mexico announce U20 squad and tour of Argentina.

Mexico have announced that the U20 team will take part in a tour of Argentina, where they will play against four Argentine clubs. Mexico will face Boca Juniors, Argentino Juniors, Independiente, and River Plate. The team will be coached by Carlos Cariño and will start their training camp on Sunday before departing to Argentina the next day.

The call up list made by Cariño was as follows:

Goalkeepers: Emmanuel Ochoa (San Jose Earthquakes), Jose Eulogio (Pachuca)

Defenders: Rafael Guerrero (Cruz Azul), Isaias Violante (Toluca), Alfredo Gutierrez (Necaxa), Diego Martinez (Santos), Rodrigo Parra (Tijuana), Juan Tejeda (Santos)

MIdfielders: Francisco Pumpido (Union Santa Fe), Christian Torres (LAFC), Sebastian Perez Bouqet (FC Juarez), Hector Uribe (Leon), Salvador Mariscal (Santos), Jorge Guzman (Atlas), Gael Garcia (Chivas)

Forwards: Eduardo Flores (LAFC), Luis Puente (Chivas), Denzell Garcia (FC Juarez), Patricio Salas (America), Ramiro Arciga (Mazatlan FC)

Mexico will depart on Monday, September 4th for Argentina. They will face off against Boca Juniors on September 6th. They will then have their next match against Argentino Juniors on September 7th. Their third match will be played against Independiente on September 9th, and they’ll close out their tour by facing River Plate on September 11th. This will be the first of a plan announced by the federation to play against Argentine and Brazilian clubs in South America, as they look for better preparations for their national teams.