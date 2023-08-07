Mexico crush Saudi Arabia in CONCACAF U-15 debut

Mexico started their campaign in the 2023 CONCACAF U-15 Championship with a solid win over Saudi Arabia by a 5-0 score. A great start allowed for a quick 3-0 lead that Mexico held on to even being down to 10 players. Mexico climb to the top spot of Group A with 3 points and a +5 goal difference, just above Jamaica, who also have 3 points but only a +1 goal difference. El Tri continue their activity on Monday when they face El Salvador.

The match started with a Mexico team that went on the attack immediately. Two minutes in, Nicolas Aguilar would make a great run and send a cross that a wide open Jose Mancilla volleyed past Saudi Arabia’s goalkeeper, Mousa Aleid, and into the net to score and give Mexico the 1-0 lead. Mexico continued their good start and after a great long ball, Gilberto Mora fired a shot past Aleid for the goal that placed Mexico 2-0 on top. The goal came in the 9 th minute and although the U-15 category has shorter matches, (35 minutes per half), it was still a quick lead.

Mexico came close to scoring again when Aguilar lobbed a ball over Aleid only to hit the post, and although Gael Garcia was wide open with an empty net, he headed the ball wide in a bad miss. After getting a pass in the area, Gilberto Mora’s shot got past Aleid to give Mexico the 3-0 lead. They had complete control over the match over a Saudi team that couldn’t find themselves on the field. After the cooling break, Mexico settled down a little in the heat of the Dominican Republic. Viggo Ortiz got past his defenders in the area and fired off the post, just inches from Mexico’s 4 th . The halftime whistle blew and Mexico took a comfortable lead to the break.

The second half had Sauidi Arabia making a number of substitutions (3) to try to improve things. The AFC invited team came out better than in the first half and forced Mexico’s goalkeeper, Santiago Lopez, to make a couple of saves, including one in which he got injured after pushing the ball just prior to a Saudi forward getting to a cross. Mexico would have to make three subs themselves including Maximo Reyes, which would be an important detail later. Minutes into it, Reyes made a harsh tackle and got a yellow card. After the cooling break, Mexico started to gain more possession and once again control the match.

They came close to scoring when a cross was deflected into the path of Luis Gamboa, but his shot was miraculously saved by a Saudi defender, who deflected it wide. Later, a long ball in the area was met by a terrible mistake from Aleid who came out as Mora had the ball, and not only did the Saudi keeper miss him, but he took out a Saudi defender in the process. This allowed Mora to move toward an empty net, where he would then cross the ball to Juan Rangel, who found a wide open Maximo Reyes for the ball into the empty net and Mexico’s 4 th of the night.

Minutes later though, Reyes would go from hero to villain, when he made a very harsh tackle and earned his second yellow card, thus a red. Replays showed that the ref had made a mistake and the foul should have been a straight red, not a second yellow. With the man advantage, Saudi Arabia went on the offensive and Mexico sat back with counter attacks that were very effective. Rangel got on a possible 1 vs 1, but he lobbed the ball over the the keeper and the goal altogether. Minutes later though, a long ball that surprised Saudi Arabia forced a defender to trip and this time, Juan Rangel got a better 1 vs 1 that allowed him to give Mexico the 5-0 lead.