Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
Played the full match in a 0-0 draw that ended on penalties with Houston coming out on top and into the Round of 16.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Still out due to an ACL injury.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
Played 70 minutes and scored a brace in a 7-1 win in the Leagues Cup.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
Was in the starting lineup in a preseason friendly against Sevilla that was played in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
Was in the starting lineup in a preseason friendly where they beat Real Betis 1-0.
Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol
Rumors continue to swirl as to where he will end up this coming season, with some outlets reporting a return to Mexico while others report a different team in La Liga.
Julian Araujo: Spain - La Liga - UD Las Palmas
Rumors are finally put to rest as UD Las Palmas have officially announced his arrival.
La presentación de @julian__araujo en #LaUniónHaceLasPalmas #LasPalmasEsDePrimera pic.twitter.com/grENNvFGCo— UD Las Palmas (@UDLP_Oficial) August 2, 2023
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
In the middle of preseason. He was also recently interviewed and pleaded with young Mexican players in Liga MX to leave their comfort zone and make the jump to Europe even if it scares them.
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
Played 45 minutes and scored a goal in a preseason friendly. It was announced the youngster signed an extension with the team until 2027.
Un año mas.@Santigim11 @Feyenoord pic.twitter.com/7j0fMfmm9g— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) August 3, 2023
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
As preseason has started, rumors continue to swirl as to if he will continue playing in the Netherlands or will be making a move to the Premier League.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
A new rumor emerged of a possible move to the Brazilian league, but that was quickly put to rest by other outlets.
Jorge Sánchez se queda en Ajax (por ahora).— Kery Ruiz (@KeryNews) August 2, 2023
Botafogo no va más por el mexicano. Ajax analizaba esta propuesta pero el fichaje era planeado por la directiva.
Tras hablar con Bruno Lage, el entrenador descartó ir por un lateral en el mercado y retiraron la oferta por Jorge. pic.twitter.com/H7bGqGngT3
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Fulham FC
Played 46 minutes with new team Fulham as preparation for the new season continues.
Marcelo Flores: England - Arsenal U-21
Currently with Arsenal’s U-21 squad. It looks like his time in Spain’s second division has come to an end.
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
Played 45 minutes in a 3-1 win during a preseason friendly.
Rodolfo Pizarro: Greece - Super League Greece 1 -AEK Athens
Saw 27 minutes of action in a 3-1 preseason friendly as he looks to reignite his career.
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - Genoa
Continues to prepare for the upcoming season with Genoa after a season with Cremonese.
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
Even though rumors continue to intensify of a move to the MLS, Lozano continues preseason with Napoli. A move to the MLS would be a move backwards considering he still has much potential to play in Europe. It’s just about finding the right team.
Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana
Continues to prepare for the upcoming season.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
Played the second half and all of the extra time as Genk lost in penalties and will not participate in the Champions League next season.
Women’s Side
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Played the full match in a 1-0 win.
Diana Ordoñez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Saw 22 minutes of action in a 1-0 win.
Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Was not part of the gameday roster.
Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City
Played 75 minutes in a 2-0 win.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
Has returned to Madrid after participating in the World Cup coverage for Telemundo.
Jimena Lopez: Spain - Primera Division - Valencia
Has reported with Valencia as the team gears up for the new season.
With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
Loading comments...