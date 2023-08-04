Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played the full match in a 0-0 draw that ended on penalties with Houston coming out on top and into the Round of 16.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Still out due to an ACL injury.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Played 70 minutes and scored a brace in a 7-1 win in the Leagues Cup.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Was in the starting lineup in a preseason friendly against Sevilla that was played in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Was in the starting lineup in a preseason friendly where they beat Real Betis 1-0.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Rumors continue to swirl as to where he will end up this coming season, with some outlets reporting a return to Mexico while others report a different team in La Liga.

Julian Araujo: Spain - La Liga - UD Las Palmas

Rumors are finally put to rest as UD Las Palmas have officially announced his arrival.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

In the middle of preseason. He was also recently interviewed and pleaded with young Mexican players in Liga MX to leave their comfort zone and make the jump to Europe even if it scares them.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Played 45 minutes and scored a goal in a preseason friendly. It was announced the youngster signed an extension with the team until 2027.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

As preseason has started, rumors continue to swirl as to if he will continue playing in the Netherlands or will be making a move to the Premier League.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

A new rumor emerged of a possible move to the Brazilian league, but that was quickly put to rest by other outlets.

Jorge Sánchez se queda en Ajax (por ahora).



Botafogo no va más por el mexicano. Ajax analizaba esta propuesta pero el fichaje era planeado por la directiva.



Tras hablar con Bruno Lage, el entrenador descartó ir por un lateral en el mercado y retiraron la oferta por Jorge. pic.twitter.com/H7bGqGngT3 — Kery Ruiz (@KeryNews) August 2, 2023

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Fulham FC

Played 46 minutes with new team Fulham as preparation for the new season continues.

Marcelo Flores: England - Arsenal U-21

Currently with Arsenal’s U-21 squad. It looks like his time in Spain’s second division has come to an end.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played 45 minutes in a 3-1 win during a preseason friendly.

Rodolfo Pizarro: Greece - Super League Greece 1 -AEK Athens

Saw 27 minutes of action in a 3-1 preseason friendly as he looks to reignite his career.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - Genoa

Continues to prepare for the upcoming season with Genoa after a season with Cremonese.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Even though rumors continue to intensify of a move to the MLS, Lozano continues preseason with Napoli. A move to the MLS would be a move backwards considering he still has much potential to play in Europe. It’s just about finding the right team.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Continues to prepare for the upcoming season.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the second half and all of the extra time as Genk lost in penalties and will not participate in the Champions League next season.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played the full match in a 1-0 win.

Diana Ordoñez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Saw 22 minutes of action in a 1-0 win.

Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Was not part of the gameday roster.

Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City

Played 75 minutes in a 2-0 win.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Has returned to Madrid after participating in the World Cup coverage for Telemundo.

Jimena Lopez: Spain - Primera Division - Valencia

Has reported with Valencia as the team gears up for the new season.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!