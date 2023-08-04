Mexico announce squad and participation in CONCACAF U-15 Championship

Mexico announced the squad that will take part in the 2023 CONCACAF U-15 championship from August 6-13 in the Dominican Republic and Curazao. The tournament will be divided into three leagues and Mexico will play in Group A of League A where they will face invited team Saudi Arabia, El Salvador and Jamaica. The league will be played in the Dominican Republic.

The squad coached by Jose Antonio Castro will be the following:

Goalkeepers: Santiago Lopez (Necaxa), Abdon Turrubiantes (Leon).

Defenders: Kevin Solorio (Necaxa), Osmar Gonzalez (Tijuana), Omar Dueñas (Chivas), Alfonso Arguelles (Monterrey), Nicolas Aguilar (America).

Midfielders: Viggo Ortiz (Austin FC), Gilberto Mora (Tijuana), Gael Garcia (Chivas), Juan Rangel (America), Emiliano Rodriguez (Chivas), Adrian Villa (Pachuca), Deibeth Armenta (Chivas), Bryan Rodriguez (America).

Forwards: Jose Mancilla (UNAM Pumas), Maximo Reyes (Santos), Luis Gamboa (Atlas).