Mexico announce squad and participation in CONCACAF U-15 Championship

Mexico announced the squad that will take part in the 2023 CONCACAF U-15 championship from August 6-13 in the Dominican Republic and Curazao. The tournament will be divided into three leagues and Mexico will play in Group A of League A where they will face invited team Saudi Arabia, El Salvador and Jamaica. The league will be played in the Dominican Republic.
The squad coached by Jose Antonio Castro will be the following:
Goalkeepers: Santiago Lopez (Necaxa), Abdon Turrubiantes (Leon).
Defenders: Kevin Solorio (Necaxa), Osmar Gonzalez (Tijuana), Omar Dueñas (Chivas), Alfonso Arguelles (Monterrey), Nicolas Aguilar (America).
Midfielders: Viggo Ortiz (Austin FC), Gilberto Mora (Tijuana), Gael Garcia (Chivas), Juan Rangel (America), Emiliano Rodriguez (Chivas), Adrian Villa (Pachuca), Deibeth Armenta (Chivas), Bryan Rodriguez (America).
Forwards: Jose Mancilla (UNAM Pumas), Maximo Reyes (Santos), Luis Gamboa (Atlas).
El Tri will open their participation by facing Saudi Arabia on Sunday, August 6th followed by El Salvador on August 7th, and close out their group stage participation on August 8th when they face Jamaica. All matches will be played in the Estadio Panamericano in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. This will be the fourth edition and third time Mexico participate. The Aztecas won the 2017 edition in Bradenton, Florida, but in the last edition (2019), were disappointingly eliminated in the quarterfinals by Canada with a 2-0 loss. The 2021 edition was cancelled because of the COVID-19 emergency.
Loading comments...