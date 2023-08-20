Club América welcome Atlas to the Estadio Azteca in last-minute venue change

Club América will now host Atlas in the Azteca tonight after a last minute stadium change was confirmed by the league. The Estadio Jalisco was left in terrible conditions after a concert was held there last week, and no matter how hard stadium crew worked to make sure it was fit, it just wasn’t and changes had to be made. Both teams will look for a win tonight after a terrible ending in the Leagues Cup.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the game has been move. Most people saw it coming since stadiums are not left in good conditions after concerts the previous night. Atlas femenil and Club América femenil were actually scheduled to play a few nights after the concert, but that match was rescheduled due to the field conditions and a storm that hit that night. The next morning, the league assured fans they would monitor the field situation and do everything in their power to have the game played Sunday night at the Jalisco. Unfortunately, it was not to be and now Club América get to play at home.

La LIGA BBVA MX informa con relación al partido de la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2023 entre @AtlasFC y @ClubAmerica pic.twitter.com/XYP6MzW82y — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 19, 2023

While it appears América might be the team to come out victorious tonight, it could just be Atlas, since the home team will have some notecable absences. Alvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan Rodriguez, Henry Martin, Nestor Araujo, and Sebastian Caceres have all been ruled out for the match. The list isn’t as bad as it was at the beginning of the season, where seven players were missing due to national team duties, but it’s still a long list and head coach Andre Jardine will need his players to step up if they want the win.

¿Cómo ven? ¿Cuál ausencia creen que pese más? pic.twitter.com/CIJIVPaK4A — Resaca Americanista (@ResacaAmerica) August 18, 2023

While América deal with injuries, Atlas look to rebuild their offense after the departure of three players who were integral in the bicampeonato. Julian Quiñones left for Club América, Julio Furch left for Brazil, and Ozziel Herrera was traded to Tigres. The trade for Herrera left many Atlas fans upset and rightfully so, considering how important those three were to the team. These moves also left fans feeling like the front office only wants money, which isn’t a big stretch considering Liga MX clubs are known to trade players out of the blue for a big pay day. Now the front office needs to work on replacing those three, but until that happens (if it does), Atlas will work with what they have. It’s only the beginning of the season, so for whatever team loses points tonight, there are still many games to be played. Neither club will be going into the game with their strongest rosters and will be lucky if they can take home at least one point.

Date: Sunday August 20, 2023

Time: 8:00PM PT/10:00PM CT/11:00PM ET

Venue: Estadio Azteca (CDMX)

TV: USA: TUDN, ViX - MEX: Canal 5, TUDN, Azteca 7, Afizzionados