Mexico get drawn in Group A of 2023 Pan American games.

Mexico was drawn into Group A of the 2023 Pan American Games, which will be played in Santiago, Chile in 2023. Mexico will take part with their U23 team in which, because of their failure to qualify to the 2024 Olympic Games, will be the most important tournament they will play. Mexico was drawn into Group A, where they will play against hosts Chile, Uruguay, and the Dominican Republic. No word yet on the stadiums, the dates, or the order of the matches, but the Pan American Games will take place from October 20th to November 5th. Mexico last played in the 2019 edition of the games where under current senior national team coach Jaime Lozano they finished in third place, winning the bronze medal after a 1-0 victory over Uruguay.

Mexico will once again take part in football at the Pan American Games, a tournament where Mexico has historically done pretty well. Mexico currently sits on a streak since 1987 of winning at least a bronze medal in the tournament. During this streak, Mexico has won two of their four gold medals after winning the 1999 and 2011 edition. Mexico will have a tough task in 2023, as they face hosts Chile as well as Uruguay. Mexico will benefit of possibly having a strong Liga MX side, as European clubs will probably not lend players. Otherwise they would be underdogs against an Uruguay side that could have some players from the U20 World Cup winning team. They will also face a Chile side that is hosting the tournament, although they have had severe struggles with their youth teams in recent sides. Mexico should be heavily favored, as every team in the group besides them, against the Dominican Republic. Group B will have Brazil, the United States, Colombia, and Honduras. It looks like an even tougher group which, should Mexico qualify to the knockout stages, will prove to be a challenge for a medal. It seems Coach Gerardo Espinoza has his work cut out to continue Mexico’s medal streak in the Pan American Games.