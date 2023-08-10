Mexicans Abroad: Who’s Playing and Where to Watch

MLS - Leagues Cup

Carlos Vela - LAFC vs. CF Monterrey

Friday August 11, 2023 - 7:30PM PT/9:30PM CT/10:30PM ET - Apple TV

Carlos Vela and co. had been facing trouble during the weeks leading into the Leagues Cup, so many wondered how far they would actually go in the competition. In their debut they won 7-1 and followed it up with a 4-0 victory the next game. The quarterfinal against Monterrey won’t be a high scoring match considering the caliber of the opponent and many hope the game will be without controversy, unlike many other Leagues Cup games.

La Liga

Andres Guardado - Real Betis vs. Villareal

Sunday August 13, 2023 - 10:30AM PT/12:30PM CT/1:30PM ET - ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ FuboTV

The Mexican international looks to continue his time with the Spanish side after agreeing to another year in his contract. He has become a vital player for the team and is even one of the captains.

Tecatito Corona - Sevilla vs. Valencia

Friday August 11, 2023 - 1:00PM PT/3:00PM CT/4:00PM ET - ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Corona spent most of his prior season out due to injury. He has finally come back and is looking to regain his starting role this season.

Julian Araujo - UD Las Palmas vs. Mallorca

Saturday August 12, 2023 - 10:30AM PT/12:30PM CT/1:30PM ET - ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

He starts his first campaign in Europe on loan with Las Palmas after originally signing with Barcelona Athletic. Hopefully this time will further develop him so he can have a place with the Barcelona first team.

Jordan Carrillo - Sporting Gijon vs. Valladolid

Friday August 11, 2023 - 12:30PM PT/2:30PM CT/3:30PM ET

The youngster had a difficult time adjusting to the European style of play, but eventually started seeing playing time and even had multiple starting roles. During the summer he signed a year extension with the team.

Cesar Montes - Espanyol vs. Albacete

Sunday August 13, 2023 - 10:30AM PT/12:30PM PT/1:30PM ET - ESPN+

The youngster moved to Spain with hopes of a successful season. While individually he had a great season, the team did not and they were relegated to the second division. While there have been rumors he was looking for a move, up until this point he is still tied to Espanyol and will play for them this season unless anything changes last minute.

Eredivisie

Santiago Gimenez - Feyenoord vs. Fortuna Sittard

Sunday August 13, 2023 - 5:30AM PT/7:30 CT/8:30AM ET -ESPN+, ESPN Mexico, Star+

The youngster will start his second campaign in Europe with hopes of having another successful season. This year he will have the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

Jorge Sanchez - AFC Ajax vs. Heracles

Saturday August 12, 2023 - 11:00am PT/1:00PM CT/2:00PM ET - ESPN+, ESPN Mexico, Star+

Sanchez did not have a stellar first campaign in Europe. It took him a handful of games to win the starting role, but over time he was sent back to the bench. While many criticized him and demanded his removal from the team, he will remain with them another season with hopes of proving the critics wrong.

Premier League

Edson Alvarez - West Ham vs. Bournemouth

Saturday August 12, 2023 - 7:00AM PT/9:00AM CT/10:00AM ET - Peacock, Paramount+

There were many rumors swirling around the international’s future and they were all put to rest when his arrival to West Ham was made official. Alvarez saw a lot of success in the Eredivisie and hopes to replicate that in the Premier League.

Raul Jimenez - Fulham vs. Everton

Saturday August 12, 2023 - 7:00AM PT/9:00AM CT/10:00AM ET - Peacock, Paramount+

His last year at Wolverhampton was not the one he would have liked. He made a lot of history for the team, but unfortunately his time came to an end as it didn’t seem he was part of then head coach Julen Lopetegui’s plans. Lopetegui was then let go days before the start of the season.

Marcelo Flores - Arsenal U-21 vs. West Ham U-21

Friday August 11, 2023 - 11:00AM PT/1:00PM CT/2:00PM ET

The move to Spain’s second division was supposed to be the move that would ignite his career, but it did the opposite. The youngster struggled to find consistent time in the starting lineup and only played one game during the second part of the season. Due to his struggles, he went back to Arsenal where he has trained with the first team, but will continue to be part of the U-21’s.

Super League Greece 1

Orbelin Pineda & Rodolfo Pizarro - AEK Athens vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Tuesday August 15, 2023 - 11:00AM PT/1:00PM CT/2:00PM ET

While Pineda was a critical player for Athens by helping them win two titles in the same season, Pizarro heads into the season hoping to make an impact on the team. The last couple of years have been difficult for Pizarro, so this move might just be what he needs to reignite his career.

Serie A - New season begins August 18, 2023

Johan Vasquez - Genoa

Chucky Lozano - Napoli

Guillermo Ochoa - Salernitana

Belgian First Division A

Gerardo Artega - KRC Genk vs. Cercle Brugge

Sunday August 13, 2023 - 7:00AM PT/9:00AM CT/10:00AM ET

Two games have already been played resulting in one loss and one victory. Arteaga has become a staple in the backline and has already played 180 minutes in both games this season. While Artega won’t be playing in the Champions League this season with the team having been knocked out recently, there’s still a Europa League spot on the line that he’ll help the team fight for.