Mexicans Abroad

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Did not see any action in a 0-1 loss on the road. Was named to the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.

¡El Capitán está listo para competir! ⭐️



Don’t miss Héctor Herrera in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge July 18th against Arsenal FC! Watch for FREE on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

#HoldItDown #MLS #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/3KvMhkWFQR — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) July 6, 2023

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Out for the season with an ACL injury.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Played the full match in a 1-2 loss to rivals LA Galaxy.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

End of season.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Rumors have circled he might make his way back to Mexico, specifically to Chivas.

¿SE VENDRÁ OTRA BOMBA?



Reportes indican que Jesús "Tecatito" Corona ya está en platicas con Chivas para convertirse en nuevo jugador del rebaño



¿se concretará? #Tecatito #Chivas pic.twitter.com/eQjte9xb5m — TVC Deportes (@TVCDeportes) July 4, 2023

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

According to rumors, his possible trade to Mallorca has fallen through.

Respecto a la posible llegada de César Montes al Mallorca , de momento no hay nada. No existe oferta formal como se mencionó anteriormente. Incluso el entorno del jugador ha podido confirmar esto. El precio que pediría Espanyol por el mexicano es cercano a los 8MDE.… pic.twitter.com/9U2J8lgg62 — Julio Rodríguez (@julioordz10) June 27, 2023

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

End of season.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

End of season.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

End of season.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

End of season.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

It looks like the deal to send him to Dortmund has collapsed, but talks with West Ham have begun.

️| Initial talks have started from West Ham United to try and sign Edson Álvarez. [@ExWHUEmployee]



The Mexican looked to be going to BVB for a while, but that deal has almost fully collapsed. But, it's not 100% off the table. [@Plettigoal]#Ajax | #BVB | #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/BLmvx8M2UC — All About Ajax (@AllAboutAjax) July 6, 2023

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Still no news if he will remain with Ajax or return to Mexico. The Mexican international saw significant time on the field, but that still didn’t help him as he continued to struggle on the field.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Made his return to Mexico to play with Guadalajara.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

While it was rumored he would be looking for a new team this upcoming season, he made a preseason appearance with Wolves.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

His loan to Athens was made permanent.

El atacante Orbelín Pineda inicia una nueva etapa en el @AEK_FC_OFFICIAL



¡Mucha suerte, @orbelin90! — RC Celta (@RCCelta) July 1, 2023

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

End of season.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Currently recovering from a knee injury.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

End of season.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

End of season.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played 65 minutes in a 0-1 loss.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Saw 83 minutes of action in a 0-1 loss.

Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Remained on the bench for the entire game.

Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City

Played 77 minutes in a scoreless draw.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

End of season.

Jimena Lopez: Spain - Primera Division - Valencia

Has been loaned out to Valencia until 2024. This is a great decision on the defender’s part considering she has seen limited minutes in Seattle.

OL Reign Re-Signs Defender Jimena López Through 2024, Joins Valencia On Loan



➡️ https://t.co/OyWEZMOB2o#ReignSupreme pic.twitter.com/Nu7jYGJrYd — OL Reign (@OLReign) July 3, 2023

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!