Mexicans Abroad

Rumors continue to swirl in Europe as preseason begins; internationals in both the MLS and NWSL have not seen great moments with their teams as losses start to amount.

AEK FC v Olympiacos - Greek Super League Photo by Stefanos Kyriazis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Did not see any action in a 0-1 loss on the road. Was named to the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Out for the season with an ACL injury.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Played the full match in a 1-2 loss to rivals LA Galaxy.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

End of season.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Rumors have circled he might make his way back to Mexico, specifically to Chivas.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

According to rumors, his possible trade to Mallorca has fallen through.

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

End of season.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

End of season.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

End of season.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

End of season.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

It looks like the deal to send him to Dortmund has collapsed, but talks with West Ham have begun.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Still no news if he will remain with Ajax or return to Mexico. The Mexican international saw significant time on the field, but that still didn’t help him as he continued to struggle on the field.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Made his return to Mexico to play with Guadalajara.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

While it was rumored he would be looking for a new team this upcoming season, he made a preseason appearance with Wolves.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

His loan to Athens was made permanent.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

End of season.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Currently recovering from a knee injury.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

End of season.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

End of season.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played 65 minutes in a 0-1 loss.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Saw 83 minutes of action in a 0-1 loss.

Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Remained on the bench for the entire game.

Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City

Played 77 minutes in a scoreless draw.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

End of season.

Jimena Lopez: Spain - Primera Division - Valencia

Has been loaned out to Valencia until 2024. This is a great decision on the defender’s part considering she has seen limited minutes in Seattle.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!

