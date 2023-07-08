Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
Did not see any action in a 0-1 loss on the road. Was named to the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.
¡El Capitán está listo para competir! ⭐️— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) July 6, 2023
Don’t miss Héctor Herrera in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge July 18th against Arsenal FC! Watch for FREE on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.
#HoldItDown #MLS #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/3KvMhkWFQR
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Out for the season with an ACL injury.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
Played the full match in a 1-2 loss to rivals LA Galaxy.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
End of season.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
Rumors have circled he might make his way back to Mexico, specifically to Chivas.
¿SE VENDRÁ OTRA BOMBA?— TVC Deportes (@TVCDeportes) July 4, 2023
Reportes indican que Jesús "Tecatito" Corona ya está en platicas con Chivas para convertirse en nuevo jugador del rebaño
¿se concretará? #Tecatito #Chivas pic.twitter.com/eQjte9xb5m
Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol
According to rumors, his possible trade to Mallorca has fallen through.
Respecto a la posible llegada de César Montes al Mallorca , de momento no hay nada. No existe oferta formal como se mencionó anteriormente. Incluso el entorno del jugador ha podido confirmar esto. El precio que pediría Espanyol por el mexicano es cercano a los 8MDE.… pic.twitter.com/9U2J8lgg62— Julio Rodríguez (@julioordz10) June 27, 2023
Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic
End of season.
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
End of season.
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
End of season.
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
End of season.
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
It looks like the deal to send him to Dortmund has collapsed, but talks with West Ham have begun.
️| Initial talks have started from West Ham United to try and sign Edson Álvarez. [@ExWHUEmployee]— All About Ajax (@AllAboutAjax) July 6, 2023
The Mexican looked to be going to BVB for a while, but that deal has almost fully collapsed. But, it's not 100% off the table. [@Plettigoal]#Ajax | #BVB | #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/BLmvx8M2UC
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Still no news if he will remain with Ajax or return to Mexico. The Mexican international saw significant time on the field, but that still didn’t help him as he continued to struggle on the field.
Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV
Made his return to Mexico to play with Guadalajara.
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers
While it was rumored he would be looking for a new team this upcoming season, he made a preseason appearance with Wolves.
Back for pre-season pic.twitter.com/OBRgpLCMS5— Wolves (@Wolves) July 2, 2023
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
His loan to Athens was made permanent.
El atacante Orbelín Pineda inicia una nueva etapa en el @AEK_FC_OFFICIAL— RC Celta (@RCCelta) July 1, 2023
¡Mucha suerte, @orbelin90!
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
End of season.
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
Currently recovering from a knee injury.
Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana
End of season.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
End of season.
Women’s Side
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Played 65 minutes in a 0-1 loss.
Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Saw 83 minutes of action in a 0-1 loss.
Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Remained on the bench for the entire game.
Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City
Played 77 minutes in a scoreless draw.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
End of season.
Jimena Lopez: Spain - Primera Division - Valencia
Has been loaned out to Valencia until 2024. This is a great decision on the defender’s part considering she has seen limited minutes in Seattle.
OL Reign Re-Signs Defender Jimena López Through 2024, Joins Valencia On Loan— OL Reign (@OLReign) July 3, 2023
➡️ https://t.co/OyWEZMOB2o#ReignSupreme pic.twitter.com/Nu7jYGJrYd
With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
