Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
Played the full match in a 2-2 draw. Houston won the extra point after winning the penalty shootout.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Still out with an ACL injury.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
Continues to prepare for the Leagues Cup as the team won an automatic spot in the Round of 32 and will wait until August 2nd to make their debut.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
In the middle of preseason. After rumors had been swirling for some time, it has been made official that Guardado will be part of a group that will make important decisions for the Mexican Federation.
¡OFICIAL! — Analistas (@SomosAnalistas_) July 26, 2023
Juan Carlos Rodriguez, Presidente de la FMF, confirma la creación de un Consejo de Expertos que asesorarán a la Seleccion Mexicana en toma de decisiones
Estará integrado por:
- Javier Aguirre
- Rafa Márquez
- Carles Puyol
- Andrés Guardado
- Ricardo Lavolpe… pic.twitter.com/F3hRVXCdNH
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
New rumors have emerged that two teams from the MLS are interested in the Mexican international. Those two teams are LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes.
Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol
No official word if he will play in the second division or if he will find a new team.
Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic
While he was named to the squad for FC Barcelona’s U.S. tour, reports state the youngster will not play as he decides which team he will go on loan to.
Julian Araujo will finally not join Barcelona's squad in the United States ❌— All Fútbol MX (@AllFutbolMX) July 25, 2023
The Mexican right back will have to choose his next club from the loan proposals he has on the table.
Las Palmas, Feyenoord and Porto are clubs reportedly interested in him ✅
(@tjuanmarti) pic.twitter.com/HVpKjqYrMv
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
While he was once hailed as the future of El Tri, the youngster is currently in the middle of preseason with Arsenal’s U-23. It looks like his time in Spain has come to an end.
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
In the middle of preseason.
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
The rumors of his transfer to another team have been put to rest as he has reported with the team.
Welcome back to Rotterdam, champ!— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) July 25, 2023
@Santigim11 pic.twitter.com/yLrWbs33Yz
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Rumors continue to swirl about his possible move to West Ham.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
In the middle of preseason.
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Fulham FC
Joined Fulham on a two-year contract with an option to extend an extra year.
Official, confirmed. Raúl Jiménez signs as new Fulham player on £5.5m from Wolves. ⚪️⚫️— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2023
The striker has agreed a contract until the summer of 2025, with a club option to extend by a further 12 months. pic.twitter.com/35Ia5eTrCC
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
Pineda and the team continue to prepare for the Champions League playoffs.
Rodolfo Pizarro: Greece - Super League Greece 1 -AEK Athens
Continues to prep with the team for a Champions League playoff game.
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
ESPN Mexico has reported that the youngster will return to play for Genoa.
Johan Vásquez ya se alista para una nueva campaña en Italia con el Genoa bajo la mirada de Gilardino. pic.twitter.com/8eBbmXSeor— ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) July 25, 2023
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
While rumors continue to swirl of a possible arrival to the MLS, Lozano has begun preseason with Napoli.
Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana
Has yet to report for preseason.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
Did not see any minutes in a 1-1 draw.
Women’s Side
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Played the full 90 minutes in a 1-3 loss.
Diana Ordoñez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Saw 80 minutes of action in a 1-3 loss.
Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Only played 30 minutes as a precaution. No news if she has a serious injury or not.
Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City
Prepping for a game this weekend.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
The Mexican international is currently part of the crew of analysts for the Women’s World Cup.
Jimena Lopez: Spain - Primera Division - Valencia
Currently on break for the Women’s World Cup.
With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
