Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played the full match in a 2-2 draw. Houston won the extra point after winning the penalty shootout.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Still out with an ACL injury.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Continues to prepare for the Leagues Cup as the team won an automatic spot in the Round of 32 and will wait until August 2 nd to make their debut.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

In the middle of preseason. After rumors had been swirling for some time, it has been made official that Guardado will be part of a group that will make important decisions for the Mexican Federation.

¡OFICIAL! ‍



Juan Carlos Rodriguez, Presidente de la FMF, confirma la creación de un Consejo de Expertos que asesorarán a la Seleccion Mexicana en toma de decisiones



Estará integrado por:



- Javier Aguirre

- Rafa Márquez

- Carles Puyol

- Andrés Guardado

- Ricardo Lavolpe… pic.twitter.com/F3hRVXCdNH — Analistas (@SomosAnalistas_) July 26, 2023

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

New rumors have emerged that two teams from the MLS are interested in the Mexican international. Those two teams are LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

No official word if he will play in the second division or if he will find a new team.

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

While he was named to the squad for FC Barcelona’s U.S. tour, reports state the youngster will not play as he decides which team he will go on loan to.

Julian Araujo will finally not join Barcelona's squad in the United States ❌



The Mexican right back will have to choose his next club from the loan proposals he has on the table.



Las Palmas, Feyenoord and Porto are clubs reportedly interested in him ✅



(@tjuanmarti) pic.twitter.com/HVpKjqYrMv — All Fútbol MX (@AllFutbolMX) July 25, 2023

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

While he was once hailed as the future of El Tri, the youngster is currently in the middle of preseason with Arsenal’s U-23. It looks like his time in Spain has come to an end.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

In the middle of preseason.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

The rumors of his transfer to another team have been put to rest as he has reported with the team.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Rumors continue to swirl about his possible move to West Ham.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

In the middle of preseason.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Fulham FC

Joined Fulham on a two-year contract with an option to extend an extra year.

Official, confirmed. Raúl Jiménez signs as new Fulham player on £5.5m from Wolves. ⚪️⚫️



The striker has agreed a contract until the summer of 2025, with a club option to extend by a further 12 months. pic.twitter.com/35Ia5eTrCC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2023

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Pineda and the team continue to prepare for the Champions League playoffs.

Rodolfo Pizarro: Greece - Super League Greece 1 -AEK Athens

Continues to prep with the team for a Champions League playoff game.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

ESPN Mexico has reported that the youngster will return to play for Genoa.

Johan Vásquez ya se alista para una nueva campaña en Italia con el Genoa bajo la mirada de Gilardino. pic.twitter.com/8eBbmXSeor — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) July 25, 2023

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

While rumors continue to swirl of a possible arrival to the MLS, Lozano has begun preseason with Napoli.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Has yet to report for preseason.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Did not see any minutes in a 1-1 draw.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played the full 90 minutes in a 1-3 loss.

Diana Ordoñez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Saw 80 minutes of action in a 1-3 loss.

Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Only played 30 minutes as a precaution. No news if she has a serious injury or not.

Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City

Prepping for a game this weekend.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

The Mexican international is currently part of the crew of analysts for the Women’s World Cup.

Jimena Lopez: Spain - Primera Division - Valencia

Currently on break for the Women’s World Cup.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!