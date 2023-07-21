Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played the full match in a scoreless draw over the weekend.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Recovering from an ACL injury.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Played 59 minutes and scored a goal in a 1-1 draw. After suffering a rough patch for the past month or so, Vela and LAFC look to stay in the Western Conference top spots.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Currently in preseason.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Scored two goals in a preseason match as he looks to gain more minutes this upcoming season after suffering an injury last August.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

As rumors continue to swirl about where he’ll end up next season, a new rumor states that Club América are after the defender. However, that rumor was discarded as quickly as it rose as other outlets report the player wants to stay in Europe.

CESAR MONTES SIN CONTACTOS CON AMÉRICA



NADIE del entorno de Montes lo ofreció a América. César tiene contrato con Espanyol.



América tampoco llamó a Montes o su agente por un nuevo interés.



Analizan opciones en Premier/Bundesliga/España



Más info: https://t.co/OR2fWHLuvD pic.twitter.com/jrfFmCoz94 — Kery Ruiz (@KeryNews) July 19, 2023

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

He has been named to the 32-player squad for Barcelona as the team will head to the United States for a preseason tour.

The squad for the 2023 US Tour! pic.twitter.com/piaDYSESmh — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2023

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

His future with the second division side looks to be closing as he has joined Arsenal’s U-21 side as they head to Spain for a preseason tour.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Continues preseason as he gears up for a second season in Spain after extending his loan.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Currently in preseason.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Rumors continue to swirl about where he will end up this upcoming season.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

In preseason.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

In the middle of preseason.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

In preseason.

Rodolfo Pizarro: Greece - Super League Greece 1 -AEK Athens

After some time in the MLS, Pizarro will head to Greece to play alongside Orbelin Pineda and former coach Matias Almeyda.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

It is still not clear if he will play in the second division after his team was relegated or if he will end his loan spell and go back to Genoa.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Still healing from a knee injury, though that hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling about the possibility of him leaving Italy to join MLS side LAFC.

CHUCKY LOZANO ➡️ LAFC



Per multiple sources,

Chucky Lozano is considering a move to LAFC and has began talks with the club to agree to personal terms. #LAFC



According to several reports Napoli are shopping him for $15 million and he only had 1 year left on his… pic.twitter.com/WD6MsMyR65 — Adam Benlaziz (@ABenlaziz) July 16, 2023

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Currently in preseason.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Currently in the preseason.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Currently on break for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Diana Ordoñez USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Currently on break for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Currently on break for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City

Currently on break for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Currently in preseason.

Jimena Lopez: Spain - Primera Division - Valencia

Currently in preseason.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!