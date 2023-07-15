Club América welcome Puebla to the Azteca in hopes of getting first win

Club América welcome Puebla to the Estadio Azteca tonight with both teams look for a win as they sit near the bottom of the table after two weeks. Puebla will need to take advantage of the fact América are still missing multiple key players while the hosts themselves want to prove they can still win with a bleak team.

While two weeks of games have passed, América have only played one game after their most recent game was postponed due to poor field conditions. There was a concert held at the stadium, the Corregidora, which left the field less than desirable. A date for the match hasn’t been announced so far, but no doubt those three points will become more valuable towards the end of the season. The postponement of the match can be seen as a positive for the team as they’ll have Julian Quiñones available after his addition to the team was made official.

¡Qué elegancia tiene el plumaje de un Águila! #QuiñonesÁguila pic.twitter.com/VIE1nCoFTU — Club América (@ClubAmerica) July 4, 2023

There are also reports that Alvaro Fidalgo will be available as the club will be able to put his suspension on hold due to league rules that will allow for his participation since three players are away with their national teams at the same time. It’s unclear if the team will exercise this option, but it would be in their best interest to use it considering they are missing key players. Once the national team players return, Fidalgo would then complete his suspension during match week four.

¡ÚLTIMO MOMENTO!



Informa @ccaballero10 que Álvaro Fidalgo podrá jugar el partido contra Puebla. Esto debido a que América tiene 3 jugadores con la Selección Mexicana.



Cuando regresen los seleccionados, Fidalgo tendrá que cumplir el partido de suspensión que le falta. pic.twitter.com/vKZP2aFEUP — "El Jefe" Águila (@ElJefeAguila) July 13, 2023

On paper, Puebla should be able to take the win tonight. It would honestly be a surprise if they don’t. Last week, they drew against current champions Tigres which took many by surprise. Tonight they face a weakened America who were already beaten by FC Juárez in the season opener. Puebla aren’t a low quality team, but typically stay in the middle of the table or near the bottom, so it’s a surprise when they are able to take points from league giants. Maybe they can pull off another surprise tonight and defeat a league giant in their own stadium.

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023; 6:00 PM PT/8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET

Where: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

How to Watch: Mexico - Canal 5, TUDN, ViX+, Aficionados; USA - TUDN, Vix, fuboTV