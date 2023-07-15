Chivas defeat Necaxa to continue their perfect record in the Apertura 2023

Chivas cemented their place on top of the leaderboard after defeating Necaxa by a 2-0 score. They’ve won all three matches played so far and were the superior team in their victory against Necaxa Thursday night. The rare Thursday match was moved up so that Chivas could play a friendly against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, but Chivas were still able to get the result and will remain in 1 st place as they begin their Liga MX break for the participation in the Leagues Cup.

The match started with a good left-footed shot from outside the area by Bryan Garnica that went right to Jimenez. From outside the area, Fernando Beltran shocked everybody by getting a shot past Necaxa’s goalkeeper Raul Gudiño and into the net for a great goal to give Chivas the 1-0 lead. While Gudiño looked slow on it, nobody expected Beltran to get off a shot from where he did and ended up placing it beautifully. A cross into the area fell to Alan Torres, but his shot went right to Gudiño. After a mistake by Necaxa, the ball was left in the area for Yael Padilla, but his shot went well wide. A cross into the area was just missed by Edgar Mendez, who fell in the area after clashing with a Chivas player, but nothing was given. The halftime whistle blew and Chivas took their lead to the dressing room.

The second half started for Necaxa without head coach Rafael Dudamel, after he was shown a red card at halftime for protesting. Cristian Gonzalez would make a good move and fire a shot that went past Jimenez and off the post in Necaxa’s best chance to that point. After a good pass, Garnica tried to lob the ball over Jimenez and it went just over the goal. Teams continued trading approaches that ended in nothing. Soon after, Perez made a great play and got past his defender, getting a cross into the area where Juan Brigido would attempt from close range past Gudiño for the goal that gave Chivas the 2-0 lead. It was a good play and Brigido scored his first Liga MX goal seconds after getting into the match. Chivas held on for their 3rd win out of 3 matches.

Guadalajara continue to be the only team with a perfect 3 for 3 record in Liga MX after the win. They started their season with a solid result in an away win against León and later won two straight matches at home against Atletico San Luis and now Necaxa. Chivas have also done it with good performances as they hope to repeat / improve last season’s performance, where they reached the Liga MX final before losing to Tigres. Liga MX will take a break after the weekend to participate in the Leagues Cup where Chivas will open against the LA Galaxy.