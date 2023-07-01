 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Match preview: Santos Laguna vs. Gallos Blancos de Querétaro

Santos starts the season at their fortress TSM by hosting Querétaro.

General view of Corona Stadium prior the 1st round match between Santos Laguna and Tigres UANL as part of the Torneo Clausura 2023 Liga MX on January 8, 2023 in Torreon, Mexico. Photo by Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images

Game: Club Santos Laguna S.A. de C.V. vs. Querétaro Fútbol Club

Date: Sunday, July 2nd

Time: 9:05 p.m. Eastern, 8:05 p.m. Central, 7:05 p.m. local, 6:05 p.m. Pacific, 3:05 a.m. UTC

Venue: Estadio Corona TSM (Torreón, Coah.)

Referees: REF: Abraham De Jesús Quirarte Contreras, AR1: Michel Ricardo Espinoza Ávalos, AR2: Michel Caballero Galicia, 4TH: Edgar Ulises Rangel Araujo, VAR: Ismael Rosario López Peñuelas, AVAR: Katia Itzel García Mendoza

All-time record: Santos holds the edge all time over all competitions, winning 21 to Querétaro’s 14 with the clubs drawing 14 times. They’ve only met three times outside of Liga MX play, with each team winning once and the clubs drawing once, all in Copa MX play. In the last meeting, Querétaro pulled off an upset in Torreón by getting goals from Kevin Escamilla and Ettson Ayón deep in stoppage time to down Santos 2-0 in what turned out to be Eduardo Fentanes’ final game at Santos.

Pablo Repetto (L), head coach of Santos looks on during the quarterfinals first leg match between Santos Laguna and Monterrey as part of the Torneo Clausura 2023 Liga MX at Corona Stadium on May 10, 2023 in Torreon, Mexico.
Pablo Repetto’s first full season in charge at Santos begins with a lot of familiar faces on the field.
Photo by Armando Marin/Jam Media/Getty Images

While it feels like the Liga MX season just ended, the teams are back in action after a month off as Santos and Querétaro get their respective seasons underway. Santos largely stood pat, with Eduardo “Mudo” Aguirre being the biggest departure for the club, which also saw Óscar Manzanárez, Rivaldo Lozano, and Cecilio Domínguez depart for Querétaro, Atlas, and Cerro Porteño respectively. Santos also brought back Ismael Govea after a stint in Tijuana, acquired Pedro Aquino from América, Duván Vergara from Rayados, and brought back Beto Ocejo from Atlas.

The core of the team however remained in tact, and Pablo Repetto’s starting eleven should look familiar to Santos fans, although Aquino and Govea might get the nod at defensive midfielder and right back, respectively. Vergara also might get a look at right wing, however he’s only played 353 minutes in the past two seasons with Monterrey and Javier Correa and Diego Medina both played well there last season.

Camilo Da Silva Sanvezzo of Queretaro celebrates during the 17th round match between Queretaro and Necaxa as part of the Torneo Apertura 2018 Liga MX at La Corregidora Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Queretaro, Mexico.
Querétaro’s all-time leading scorer Camilo Sanvezzo rejoins Los Gallos after a four year absence.
Photo by Cesar Gomez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Querétaro meanwhile lost a couple of good players from last season’s squad, including goalkeeper Gil Alcalá and midfielder Kevin Balanta. They did however manage to have a decent offseason, bringing inRaúl Sandoval and Emanuel Gularte on defense, Jordann Sierra in midfield, and Lisandro López, Joaquin Montecins, and Camilo Sanvezzo up top, which should help them improve on a league-worst 16 goals scored last season.

Querétaro may be seeking a bit of revenge too, since Santos got into the Liguilla last season thanks to Querétaro’s ineligibility stemming from the tragic riots at Estadio Corregidora in March 2022. Los Gallos finished 10th in the table and may feel like they’ve got something to prove.

Both teams have reason to be optimistic heading into this season, especially considering how last season went for both of them. It’s now up to them to see to it that the promise of the new season is fulfilled.

