Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played 84 minutes in a 4-1 win in a U.S. Open Cup Game.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Did not play as he was serving out a suspension from last game. The team went on to win 3-2 on the road and recorded only their third win of the season. This would mark the first win after the club sacked former President Chris Klein.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Played 64 minutes in a 1-3 loss on aggregate in the CONCACAF Champions League final.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Saw 16 minutes of action in a 1-1 draw in the final game of the season.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Saw 22 minutes of action in a 1-2 loss in the final game of the year.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Played the full match in a 3-3 draw in the last game of the season. The team had already been relegated to the second division and Montes has not yet announced whether he’ll continue with the team or go somewhere else.

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona

After more than four months, the youngster made his debut with the first team in a friendly. He played the full match and despite having some trouble at the beginning, adjusted well by the end of the game.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

The season has ended. It is unknown if he will continue in the second division or if he’ll go back to Arsenal or elsewhere.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

The season has wrapped up. It has been announced he will stay in Spain for another year.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Sporting did not buy his contract and as a result, he will make his way back to Necaxa.

| Esta tarde, en su presentación como Director Deportivo de Necaxa, José Hanan aceptó que existen negociaciones avanzadas para la llegada de Misael Domínguez y la salida de Fernando Madrigal.



Además, confirmó el regreso de Jesús Alcántar.#FuerzaRayos⚡️ pic.twitter.com/mfsgI5Wlki — Rayomanía (@RayomaniaNecaxa) June 6, 2023

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Season has ended.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Season has ended. Rumors continue to swirl on his possible move to Germany.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Season has ended. It is unknown if he will remain in the Eredivisie after he had trouble adjusting to the game in Europe. Hopefully he is given another chance considering teammate Edson Alvarez struggled his first year and is now shining.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Season has ended. It is unknown whether or not he’ll remain with the team.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Season has ended. His future with the club is unknown.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Season has ended after helping the team win two trophies.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Season has ended. It has not been made official if he will continue with the team or return to Genoa who gained promotion.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Season has ended and remains out due to injury.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Season has ended.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full match in a 2-2 draw in the last game of the season.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Saw 72 minutes of action in a 2-0 win.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played 72 minutes on a 2-0 win.

Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Remained on the bench.

Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City

Played 58 minutes in a 1-2 loss at home.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Played the full match in a loss in the Copa de Reina final.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!