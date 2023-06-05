Mexico announce U-23 squad and friendly against Spain

Mexico announced their new U-23 Coach as well as a new friendly to be played in Europe. They’ll play Spain in a friendly on June 13 in Madrid. This will be their first friendly in a short European tour with the previously announced match against France’s U-23 team to be played in June 16. And they’ll do so under the helm of new U-23 coach Gerardo Espinoza. The current Tapatío coach had been mentioned as the number one choice to take the vacant job and will do so for these matches.

The squad for the matches has been named and is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Eduardo Garcia (Tapatio), Fernando Tapia (Venados).

Defenders: Rodrigo Huescas (Cruz Azul), Jesus Gomez (Atlas), Rafael Guerrero (Cruz Azul), Oscar Villa (Leon), Diego Campillo (Tapatio), Eduardo Aguila (San Luis), Miguel Gomez (Chivas).

Midfielders: Jordan Carrillo (Sporting Gijon), Fidel Ambriz (Leon), Eduardo Armenta (Tijuana), Zahid Muñoz (Chivas), Rodrigo Lopez (Queretaro), Denzell Garcia (FC Juarez).

Forwards: Ettson Ayon (Queretaro), Ali Avila (Raya2), Bryan Gonzalez (Pachuca), Ricardo Monreal (Necaxa)

This team is expected to be the one that plays the 2023 Central America and Caribbean Games in El Salvador in June, but there’s no word yet on which team it will be for sure and whether it’s this or a combination of this and the one to play the 2023 Maurice Revello tournament.