Mexicans Abroad

While it’s the off-season in Europe, some players have their fates sealed and others are more nervous about where they’ll end up; things are heating up in America with the MLS and NWSL in the middle of their seasons.

GREECE-ATHENS-FOOTBALL-SUPER LEAGUE-AEK VS VOLOS Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua via Getty Images

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played the full match in a 4-1 win at home and received a yellow card.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Out for the remainder of the year due to an ACL injury.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Saw 71 minutes of action in a 1-0 win home.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Season has ended. Renewed his contract until the summer of 2024.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Season has ended.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Season has ended. Still unclear if he will stay at Espanyol or if he will move to a team in the first division.

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

Season has ended. Continues to train with the first team with hopes of earning a starting role when the season starts.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Season has ended. It’s unclear if he will continue in Spain or return to Arsenal since he has only played one game since the start of 2023.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Season has ended.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Season has ended.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Season has ended. It looks like his transfer to Dortmund might have been compromised since reports have emerged that the German club is not willing to spend the $40 million Ajax is asking for.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Season has ended.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Season has ended.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Season has ended.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Season has ended. AEK Athens is close to finalizing a deal with Celta for a permanent transfer for the Mexican international.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Season has ended.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Season has ended. Still out due to injury, but rumors have been circulating that his time in Italy has ended.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Season has ended.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Season has ended.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Saw 67 minutes of action in a scoreless draw at home.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played 86 minutes in a scoreless draw.

Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Remained on the bench the entire game.

Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City

Played the full match in a 2-1 win in the SoCal Derby against San Diego. This was only the second win for the LA team after a disastrous first half of the season. Angel City fired Freya Coombe days before the match.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Season has ended.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!

