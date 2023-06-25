Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played the full match in a 4-1 win at home and received a yellow card.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Out for the remainder of the year due to an ACL injury.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Saw 71 minutes of action in a 1-0 win home.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Season has ended. Renewed his contract until the summer of 2024.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Season has ended.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Season has ended. Still unclear if he will stay at Espanyol or if he will move to a team in the first division.

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

Season has ended. Continues to train with the first team with hopes of earning a starting role when the season starts.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Season has ended. It’s unclear if he will continue in Spain or return to Arsenal since he has only played one game since the start of 2023.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Season has ended.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Season has ended.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Season has ended. It looks like his transfer to Dortmund might have been compromised since reports have emerged that the German club is not willing to spend the $40 million Ajax is asking for.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Season has ended.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Season has ended.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Season has ended.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Season has ended. AEK Athens is close to finalizing a deal with Celta for a permanent transfer for the Mexican international.

AEK , cerca de acordar la compra de Orbelín Pineda con el Celta . https://t.co/r4aZH0SUgE — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 22, 2023

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Season has ended.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Season has ended. Still out due to injury, but rumors have been circulating that his time in Italy has ended.

Reports indicate Chucky Lozano being shopped around by Napoli for $15M.



Liga MX options maybe los Regios. Doubt it. Transfer and salary are steep.



For my money he is the only realistic DP option in this Mexican pool.



If it were N America where do you see him landing? — herculez gomez (@herculezg) June 22, 2023

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Season has ended.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Season has ended.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Saw 67 minutes of action in a scoreless draw at home.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played 86 minutes in a scoreless draw.

Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Remained on the bench the entire game.

Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City

Played the full match in a 2-1 win in the SoCal Derby against San Diego. This was only the second win for the LA team after a disastrous first half of the season. Angel City fired Freya Coombe days before the match.

Angel City FC announces that the club has parted ways with Head Coach Freya Coombe. Assistant Coach Becki Tweed will act as interim head coach.



We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Freya. As a community and team, we sincerely wish her all the best for the future. — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) June 15, 2023

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Season has ended.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!