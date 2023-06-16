Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played the full match in a 1-0 win on the road. With this win, the team currently sits in 6 th place - a great position considering the team has struggled for years.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Out for the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL.

The #LAGalaxy announced today that forward @CH14_ sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.



Wishing our captain a speedy recovery.



— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) June 9, 2023

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Played the full match on a 0-1 loss at home. Vela and the team have been struggling for the last couple of weeks, but they still remain in third place in the Western Conference.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Season has ended.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Season has ended.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Season has ended. It is unclear yet if he will have a new team or will play in the second division next season.

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

Season has ended. Currently in preseason and gearing up to fight for a spot in the starting XI.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Season has ended. No word yet on his situation considering he hasn’t played in months.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Season has ended. It has already been announced he will remain in Spain for another year.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Season has ended. He will make his way back to Necaxa.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Season has ended. Reportedly, many offers have come in for the youngster. The right decision would be for him to stay at Feyenoord for another season where he could continue to improve and then head somewhere else afterwards.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Season has ended. The rumors of him heading to Germany continue to gain momentum.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Season has ended.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Season has ended.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Season has ended. No word where he will go yet, though there have been rumors of him heading back to Mexico to join Club America and Houston Dynamo.

Breaking News:

Side Wolves are now willing to sell Striker Raul Jimenez. #HoldItDown #ContraTodos #LigaMX

— Adam Benlaziz (@ABenlaziz) June 15, 2023

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Season has ended. It is unknown if he will remain at AEK or go to another team, taking into account Celta de Vigo are considering selling him. If they don’t sell him, Pineda will have to report to Celta this year.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Season has ended. It has yet to be confirmed if the youngster will return to Genoa who gained promotion to the first division or if he’ll play in the second division after Cremonese were relegated.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Season has ended and is still recovering from his injury.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Season has ended.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Season has ended.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played 46 minutes in a 0-3 loss.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Saw 46 minutes of action in a 0-3 loss.

Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played the full match in a 0-3 loss.

Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City

Played 40 minutes in a 1-2 loss on the road.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Season has ended.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!