Mexico announce squad for 2023 Maurice Revello Tournament

Mexico has announced the squad that will take part in the 2023 Maurice Revello Tournament to take place from June 5th to 18th. Mexico will take part in the tournament where they had a third place finish in 2022 under current coach Raul Chabrand, who made the list for this new tournament.

The call up list was the following:

Goalkeepers: Hector Holguin (Santos), Arturo Delgado (Tigres)

Defenders: Emiliano Freyfeld (Pumas), Ramon Juarez (America), Pablo Monroy (Pumas), Emilio Martinez (Necaxa), Isaias Violante (Toluca), Uziel Garcia (San Luis), Everardo Lopez (Toluca), Alberto Herrera (Puebla)

Midfielders: Marcelo Flores (Real Oviedo), Dagoberto Espinoza (Club Brugge), Benjamin Galdames (Union Española), Heriberto Jurado (Necaxa), Santiago Trigos (Pumas), Andres Montaño (Mazatlan)

Forwards: Jesus Hernandez (Elche CF), Luca Martinez Dupuy (Rosario Central), Jonathan Perez (LA Galaxy), Angel Robles (Puebla)

With a mixture of U20 and U23 players, Chabrand will take a squad that could be among the favorites including a couple of names of participants from the 2022 third place finish like Holguin, Juarez, Galdames, and Robles. Mexico was placed in Group B, where they will start their participation on June 6th against Togo. Mexico will then play against Qatar on June 9th before closing their participation against Australia on June 12th. The group winners and the best placed second place finisher will go through to the Semifinals. Should Mexico make it, they will have two more matches, and if they don’t they will close out with just one match, a match that will determine their final ranking from 5th to 12th.