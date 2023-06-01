Mexico announce squad for friendlies, Nations League Finals, and Gold Cup

The Mexican Federation has announced the roster for the upcoming friendlies and the two summer tournaments from CONCACAF: the Nations League finals and Gold Cup. The roster of 33 will be cut down to 23 players by the time of the Nations League. Coach Diego Cocca will have a very important summer where Mexico faces two competitions that they failed to win in 2021.

The call up list was the following:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana), Carlos Acevedo (Santos), Luis Malagon (America), Antonio Rodriguez (Tijuana)

Defenders: Cesar Montes (Espanyol), Johan Vazquez (Cremonense), Jorge Sanchez (Ajax), Julian Araujo (Barcelona), Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk), Israel Reyes (America), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Nestor Araujo (America), Victor Guzman (Monterrey), Gilberto Sepulveda (Chivas), Omar Campos (Santos), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca)

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Sebastian Cordova (Tigres), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Erick Sanchez (Pachuca), Diego Lainez (Tigres), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Alan Cervantes (Santos)

Forwards: Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton), Henry Martin (America), Alexis Vega (Chivas), Ozziel Herrera (Atlas), Roberto de la Rosa (Pachuca)

Off the 40 player list leaked list for the Nations League, seven players were cut from this list. The players were Jesus Corona, Erick Gutierrez, Jesus Orozco, Aldo Rocha, Fernado Beltran, Jesus Alberto Angulo, and Miguel Jimenez. Off the names off the list, two euro based players were cut in Corona and Gutierrez. Although Corona is kind of expected since he barely just returned to play after missing most of the season with an injury that kept him out of the World Cup, Erick Gutierrez’s absence is surprising, especially with inferior players like Carlos Rodriguez and Alan Cervantes still in the mix. The biggest miss is also the most expected, as Seria A champion Hirving Lozano missed the last matches of the season because of an injury that will keep him out of the summer tournaments.

Mexico will play on June 7 in Mazatlan against Guatemala, and then in San Diego on June 10th against Cameroon. Mexico will travel to Las Vegas to play the Semifinal of the Nations League Final against the United States on June 15th. Depending on the result they will either play the third place match or the Final on June 18th. Mexico will start their participation in the 2023 Gold Cup on June 25th against Honduras. Later they will play against Haiti on June 29th and then close their Group Stage participation on July 2nd against Qatar.