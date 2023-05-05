Mexico announce friendly against Cameroon in San Diego

Mexico has announced they will play a friendly against Cameroon on June 10th. The match will be the most recent one for the senior national team and will be used as preparation prior to the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal match against the United States. The match will take place in San Diego, California at Snap Dragon Stadium.

Mexico has very few matches played against Cameroon. They first played a friendly against one another in 1993 where Mexico won by a 1-0 score. Their only other match is by far the most important, when Mexico opened their participation in the 2014 FIFA World Cup by facing Cameroon. They defeated them by a 1-0 score in a match were Mexico were overly superior, and they should have won by a 3-0 score since Giovani Dos Santos scored two goals that were incorrectly ruled offside in that pre-VAR era. Both teams played in the 2022 World Cup and went out in the first round after only getting 4 points, although Cameroon had the better record because of the better goal differential. Mexico will play the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal five days after on June 15th against the United States in Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.